Google Play Games for PC will turn your computer into a real console

A phenomenal computer application has been launched by Google, which is nothing more than a replica of the original platform present on smartphones. So let’s see how it works and when it will be available.

Google it used to throw interesting applications and that have to do with the world of technology, as well as products very affordable on the other hand. However, this one type of device it could be right for us for the simple fact that it can be useful to all of us.

In fact, let’s talk about the beta testing from Google Play Games on PCeven if it concerns only some geographical areasnot surprisingly theItaly is temporarily excluded. Be that as it may, this new system it should be available later this year, and it seems that it will allow users with Windows 10 And 11 to play some of the games for Android. But in what way?

The new possibilities for PC

This announcement, which had already been made to December moreover, it had surprised everyone a bit for the simple fact that Google shouldn’t have used any kind of technology – Unlike Microsoft – to be able to implement Google Play Store directly as a computer application. From here, therefore, we can easily understand that some have been made strides and that we absolutely shouldn’t underestimate.

Be that as it may, we must not hide the pro ei versus who can offer this functionality. WSAwhich stands for Windows Subsystem for Android, will only work on Android 11 – thanks mainly to one partnership between Microsoft And Amazon Appstore -, while regarding Google Play Games for PCthe latter was designed only for the games and for no other type of application.

However, the beta testing it was only sent to three different countries, namely Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South Korea. What can the users? Register on a dedicated site where they will have the opportunity to try on Windows PC of games Android compatible. The minimum requirements are not that high as you need, at least, an operating system Windows 10 2004a SSDa “Gaming GPU“, A CPU with 8 core logical, 8 GB of RAM, 20 GB of free space it’s a admin account to enable hardware virtualization.

Later, when the users they will have registered successfully, they will be placed in a waiting list in such a node that it can subsequently receive the due invitations to join the beta testing group. By doing so, therefore, the program can be tested by more people simultaneouslywith the possibility of discovering major errors thanks to supervision from several players. Finally, keep in mind that sooner or later we too, in Italywe will be able to be part of this project, so we just have to wait for the moment when it will be decided that the our country will have access to the new service.