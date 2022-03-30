Google Play Protect flags the YouTube manager Vanced as a harmful app

Related news

YouTube Vanced announced days ago that it would stop updating the application due to pressure from Google. One of the best alternatives was closing, although for a while it will be possible to enjoy it until the API that maintains it is closed by YouTube. Now we know that Google Play Protect is marking as harmful to the manager that allows Vanced to be updated from a mobile.

the big G it didn’t take long to make a move so that from the Play Store a manager that simply serves to update the YouTube Vanced app, one made to eliminate advertising and allow playback in the background, is marked as harmful; just two of the best virtues that YouTube has with its monthly subscription.

Via 9to5Google, we know that Play Protect is marking this manager as harmful and recommends its uninstallation. An app that we know how it is used and that has nothing to do with possible damage to the phone. The interest behind it is clear from the day that the same Vanced team announced the cessation of updates and more.

Google Play Protect is installed on most Android phones to protect the system from applications that may endanger the security and privacy of the user.

That is, it is a security system of our mobiles, although in this case it sounds a bit strange that this application is marked as harmful, and more so days after Vanced finished its development.

The interests related to YouTube Premium they are there and we still even have alternatives that surely in the near future will suffer the same fate as Vanced. We will see if there will be more possibilities in the future to enjoy that experience that has always been allowed on an Android mobile by the great G.

