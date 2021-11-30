Tech
Google Play, the best of 2021 for users and curators of the Android platform – Nerd4.life
Like every year, even in 2021 Google has selected the better than seen published on Google Play, his store for Android applications.
The selection includes the choices of curators and those of users. The latter saw the prevalence of the Paramount + video streaming application, as well as the battle royale Garena Free Fire MAX by Garena International.
For the curators, the application of the year was Balance, while the game of the year Pokémon Unite. However, we read the complete ranking, with all the various selected in the different categories.
Users’ Choice 2021
- App: Paramount +
- Game: Garena Free Fire MAX
- Best App
- Balance
- Best Game
- Pokémon UNITE
Best of app winners
- Best Apps for Good
- Empathy
- Mentor Spaces
- Speechify
- Best Everyday Essentials
- Blossom
- PhotoRoom
- Rabit
- Best for Fun
- Clubhouse
- Noobly
- Whatifi
- Best Hidden Gems
- Laughscape
- Moonbeam
- Moonly
- Best for Personal Growth
- Balance
- Clementine
- Uptime
- Best for Tablets
- Canva
- Concepts
- Houzz
- Best for Wear
- Calm
- MyFitnessPal
- Sleep Cycle
- Popular on Google TV
- Disney +
- ESPN
- Pipes
Best of game winners
- Best Competitive
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon UNITE
- Rogue Land
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
- Best Game Changers
- Inked
- JanKenUP!
- Knights of San Francisco
- Overboard!
- Tears of Themis
- Best Indies
- 7 Billion Humans
- Bird Alone
- Donut County
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Puzzling Peaks EXE
- Best Pick Up & Play
- Cats in Time
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Disney POP TOWN
- Switchcraft
- Towers
- Best for Tablets
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary