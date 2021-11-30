Google Play, the best of 2021 for users and curators of the Android platform – Nerd4.life

Like every year, even in 2021 Google has selected the better than seen published on Google Play, his store for Android applications.

The selection includes the choices of curators and those of users. The latter saw the prevalence of the Paramount + video streaming application, as well as the battle royale Garena Free Fire MAX by Garena International.

For the curators, the application of the year was Balance, while the game of the year Pokémon Unite. However, we read the complete ranking, with all the various selected in the different categories.

Users’ Choice 2021

App: Paramount +

Game: Garena Free Fire MAX

Best App

Balance

Best Game

Pokémon UNITE

Best of app winners

Best Apps for Good

Empathy

Mentor Spaces

Speechify

Best Everyday Essentials

Blossom

PhotoRoom

Rabit

Best for Fun

Clubhouse

Noobly

Whatifi

Best Hidden Gems

Laughscape

Moonbeam

Moonly

Best for Personal Growth

Balance

Clementine

Uptime

Best for Tablets

Canva

Concepts

Houzz

Best for Wear

Calm

MyFitnessPal

Sleep Cycle

Popular on Google TV

Disney +

ESPN

Pipes

Best of game winners