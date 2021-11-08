Google presents Google Home again: the home of home automation is increasingly complete

The novelty that interests us most is the new claim of Google Home : this is the name of the unique platform dedicated to home automation developed by Google, within which we find the devices Android , Nest and obviously Assistant with all its peculiarities. In total this is the official support to a basin of 200 million devices globally.

Following the news presented by Google in the Home context during the last Google I / O 2021, BigG has just illustrated the latest interesting news concerning the universe Google Home they developers operating in the sector.

Also for the developers have arrived interesting news such as the new Developer Center dedicated to Google Home. This integrates development support with i Matter devices, new tools for debugging and monitoring apps, new possibilities of customization, from creating routines and new options for automation.

Also in the context of opening Home to the devices of the Matter ecosystem, Google has released a new SDK of Home just for those who develop for Matter devices. Such Matter devices will also enjoy full support for Play Services, with the possibility of integration with the Play Store.

For everyone, including end users, the suggestions for initialize or combine routines within its Google Home ecosystem.

The novelties just described are already available in the Google Home universe, including those for developers. For all the technical details we suggest you refer to the dedicated post on the official website Google Developers.