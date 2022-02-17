Google publishes ‘Robot Serif’ to update Roboto, Android’s font since 2011

Related news

Google does not stop and one of the latest updates carried out is that of Android Auto with version 7.4, which brings with it a great renovation in the interface with a new design. As well as closely related to this very design, he published a few hours ago ‘Roboto Serif’, the new variation of Roboto, the source that published in 2011 for Android system.

The goal is easier reading

The font on a mobile device is vital for reading is easy and clear without having to bring the screen closer and so we can read quietly.

In 2011 the big G already introduced Roboto, a ideal font for the screens of all mobile devices which has also been seen used on websites and more. Robot Serif is the new variation designed for a more comfortable reading at any size and format.

has a touch minimalist and highly functional, two virtues that make it a very useful font thanks to its variation in its weights, so it can be chosen for those headers or finer characters. And the fact is that we are dealing with a font that, although it has been designed for digital media, also comes out very well in print.

Roboto Serif becomes be part of the super family Roboto Sans, Mono, Slab, and Condensed like a minimalist serif. So that you can identify what a serif font is, it is characterized by those ornaments at the end of the ends of the lines that make up each letter.

Commercial Type and Greg Gazdowicz are the designers of Roboto Serif for a font that is available for download today under the Open Font License.

Now, as indicated at Google I/O 2021, and via 9to5Google, Google apps and services are already using Google Sans Text. As far as Roboto Serif is concerned, it is the update in years to that Roboto that in 2014 also received some novelty than another.

