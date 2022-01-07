Google releases Chrome OS 97 with a new audio player and more

Google began the release of Chrome OS 97 for the Chromebook, with several news regarding the Gallery app and much more. This is only happening two days after the release of the Android version (here our article), iOS and desktop, and with the transition to the cycle of updates every 4 weeks, everything is now in sync.

Chrome OS 97 integrates the player into the Gallery app and other new features

The first thing that changes dramatically is playing music, podcasts, or other audio files through the Files app. The latter has always led, once playback has started, to the opening of a small window, while with Chrome OS 97, this functionality will be managed within the Gallery app.

As you can see from the screenshots above, the interface is now full screen and has a tail “Now Playing” which can be hidden on the left. The player has also improved and now allows you to rewind or skip forward 10 seconds and increase the playback speed. Also it scrubber is much larger and has better spacing.

Another change regarding the Gallery is the possibility of open multiple files at the same timeunlike before, it was only possible to open one image at a time. In addition, more options have been added to view, zoom and edit.

Also updated the full screen magnifier in Accessibility, so that the screen can move continuously with the mouse. This functionality joins the default setting where the window only moves when the cursor touches the edge of the screen.

Even on desktop, the drop-down menu during autofill has been changed and brings a welcome change. Now, when we go to compile something, the menu will no longer cover the front of most text fields, but it will move to the right, so as to leave the view unobstructed. However this function has not yet been implemented.

Have you already updated your Chromebook? What do you think of the news? Please let us know using the comment box.

