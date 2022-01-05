Google releases the January security patches for the Pixel: news and downloads

Google kicked off the release of the new ones security patch for his smartphones Pixel, in this case updated in the month of January 2022, today 4 January 2022, one day later than usual, therefore, since they usually arrive on the first Monday of each month.

The new January security patches are available through OTA And factory image for supported smartphones of the Mountain View giant, namely for Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

New for Google Pixel 3a, 4, 4a, 5, 5a and 6

Among the noteworthy innovations, among the many stability and performance improvements and the new security patches, we must mention the introduction of some specific fixes aimed at improving some parts of the system. The news, like every month, ends here and can be viewed in the bulletins accessible with the links below.

Framework

Network & Telephony

General fixes & improvements for network.

Fix for issue preventing emergency calls in certain conditions while some third-party apps are installed.

Power

System

User Interface

Fix for issue causing a black frame to appear when dismissing the Assistant overlay on the lock screen.

Fix for issue causing memory leak in system UI under certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing navigation bar to be hidden when switching device orientation in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing PIP window to render incorrectly for certain apps.

Wifi

Pixel Security Bulletin – Android Security Bulletin

How to update Google Pixel 3a, 4, 4a, 5, 5a and 6

The new January security patches are available on OTA and in the form of factory image for supported smartphones of the Mountain View giant, that is, for all the models mentioned above.

Rest assured in case you haven’t received the notification yet new update on yours Pixel smartphone because in the next few hours or at most within a couple of days the update will reach all compatible devices.

However, if you don’t want to wait, you can always proceed to install it manually using the factory image or the OTA package specific to your model. Files to download for eventual manually installing the update are available from the links below.

Factory Image – OTA file