Google Releases Voice Calls and Video Calls on Gmail: How They Work

All users of Gmail will receive the voice and video call functionality within the app. The announcement was released by Big G in these hours, which specified that the roll-out has already started but will probably end in more than 15 days on all devices around the world. All Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and Business users will receive the feature, as well as all users with personal Google accounts.

To date, it is already possible to make calls from the Gmail app on both iOS and Android, however users must send an invitation to a Google Meet video conference, through a more complex and less intuitive procedure. As soon as the distribution of the new feature has been completed, however, users can simply tap on the new icons at the top in individual chatsi, once the Google Chat section has been enabled in the app: the first in the form of a telephone handset will initiate a voice call with the interlocutor on the screen, the second in the form of a camera will initiate a video call.

Gmail, in-app calls and video calls arrive

Users who initiate a call from the Google Chat app will also come redirected to the Gmail app, which highlights Google’s intention to place Gmail at the center of its communication platforms, and not individual specific apps. Currently the novelty is foreseen for one-to-one conversations present in the Chat screen on Gmail, which can be enabled through the Account Settings (section General, voice Chat, Show tabs Chat and Spaces).

This is mostly a function that Google addresses to existing teams “starting to go back to the office, while others work remotely”, with the possibility of supporting the new hybrid working needs of the working world with a single app. However, the novelty will not only be available for professional accounts, but also for the personal ones of each user. Through the Gmail Chat screen, users will be able to switch from call to video call and vice versa whenever they wish, finally returning to the text conversation without ever leaving the application.

