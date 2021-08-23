Google: removed eight fake bitcoin mining apps

A recent Trend Micro report had unveiled eight fake apps that promised to mine bitcoins and cryptocurrencies, also present on the Google Play Store.

The apps

The eight offending apps are:

BitFunds,

Bitcoin Miner,

Bitcoin (BTC),

Crypto Holic,

Daily Bitcoin Rewards,

Bitcoin 2021,

MineBit Pro,

Ethereum (ETH).

These were apps that pretended to be cloud mining services, but in reality they did none of this.

It must be said that nowadays no smartphone or tablet has enough computing power to be able to actually mine BTC or ETH, therefore Anyone who claims that these cryptocurrencies can be mined with an Android device is lying.

Furthermore, cloud mining is a service that allows you to rent, obviously for a fee, machines that are really capable of mining cryptocurrencies, therefore it is not and cannot be a free service.

These eight apps promised, lying, to generate cryptocurrency earnings by asking for a cash investment to provide a non-existent cloud mining service. Trend Micro’s analysis on the other hand found that they just tricked their users into watching advertisements, or paying for subscription services with an average monthly fee of $ 15. They also suggested paying more money to get “more mining capacity”, but in reality, giving absolutely nothing in return.

Google Play removes fake apps for BTC and ETH mining

The apps were reported to Google Play and then removed from the Android Play Store.

TrendMicro also reports that searching for “cloud mining” on Google Play they have found many other apps of the same type, some of which have even been downloaded more than 100,000 times. It is very likely that these are always fake apps that don’t actually give anything in return, but only ask users for money.

In total, according to Trend Micro’s Mobile App Reputation Service (MARS), there are still more than 120 fake crypto mining apps. The company estimates these scams affected more than 4,500 users worldwide between July 2020 and July 2021.

By analyzing the code of these apps in detail, Trend Micro found that they contained a “mining simulation module”, with counters and some random functions, which showed the user a false mining activity.

In other words, not only were the promises with which they lured unsuspecting users a lie, but also all the data displayed. The only concrete thing was the money that the scammed users sent to the authors of these fake apps.

Loading... Advertisements

Another technique used was to induce users to click on paid ads “to prove they are not robots”, in order to collect the rewards for these clicks.

Even in the terms of use of one of these apps it was explicitly stated that it was only a game without any crypto mining features, therefore without generating any gain. It was enough to read them to realize the scam.

How to recognize fake apps

Trend Micro has also provided some helpful tips to determine if a crypto mining app is fake or not.

First of all read the reviews carefully, because fake apps often receive numerous 5-star reviews as soon as they are publicly released, but it is worth focusing on the 1-star ones.

The second trick is inserting an incorrect crypto address where requested, because fake apps often do not have control over the correctness of incorrect addresses. Therefore, if a wrong address is accepted, it is better to doubt the quality of the app.

The third is to restart the app or phone just as the mining activity would be in progress. In fact, often in these cases the mining simulation starts all over again, resetting the counters to zero.

Another suspicious thing is the unlikely free withdrawals without commissions. On-chain BTC and ETH transactions, on the other hand, always have a fee.

Using these tricks, you should be able to find the majority of fake apps that promise earnings from cryptocurrency mining.