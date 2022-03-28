Google screen assistants will notify you in advance

Related news

Google continues to improve its screen assistants so that we use it more and more. In fact, prepare one that we can turn into a full tablet, something similar to what Lenovo has with the Smart Tab, but focused on its assistant instead of Alexa.

But the improvements also come from the software part since the company has announced a new function for its speakers with a screen, the Google Nest Hub: birthday notice.

Google will notify you of certain birthdays in advance

In the update that begins to reach the users of these devices, Google has activated a function with which we will have the notification of certain birthdays on the screen of our assistant.

Contrary to what happens with normal reminders, these notices will appear days in advance, something necessary if we want to buy a gift or book a dinner at a restaurant.

Of course, although we have already explained that the best way to have birthdays listed was in the Google Contacts application, not all of the birthdays that we have there will appear on the assistant screen.

To make it remind us of a birthday in time, we have to mark contacts as important. We can do it in the Google Home app. Let’s not confuse this with the favorites in the Contacts app.

How to star Contacts and assign birthdays

What we have to do is set the birthdays if we haven’t already. To do this we follow these steps:

We open Google Home.

We click on our avatar.

Click on Assistant Settings.

We select the You option.

Let’s go to Favorite Contacts.

We click on one of them.

We fill in the birthday field.

We save.

If we want to hide the warning, we simply have to leave it by pressing on the wizard screen and select the Hide option.

The deployment has started with users who have their accounts in English, but it is to be hoped that soon all the rest will have them.

