Google searches rise to record levels

Google’s keyword research data shows that interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has grown to record levels, even surpassing searches for many assets in the Top 10.

According to Google Trends, interest in NFTs rallied sharply earlier this year, amid the frenzied speculation sparked by pixel-art tokens and the platform. NBA Top Shot by Dapper Labs.

The bubble appeared to be short-lived – with search volume around 75% lower at the end of June – but interest picked up again in July, only to reach new highs at the end of October.

Search volume for “NFT” (blue) and “non-fungible token” (red) in the past 24 months. Source: Google Trends

Since then, Google search traffic for NFT-related keywords has continued to rise, doubling over the past three months.

The peak of interest in NFTs has surpassed a lot of research related to cryptocurrencies, including “DeFi”, “Ethereum” and even “blockchain”.

Search volume for NFT (blue), Ethereum (red), blockchain (yellow), Dogecoin (green) and DeFi (purple) over the past 24 months. Source: Google Trends

Although Dogecoin attracted public attention during the second quarter – with search volume soaring to rival “Bitcoin” in early May – the euphoria for memecoin quickly subsided in the third quarter. Likewise, data from Google Trends suggests that the momentum behind the rally from other memecoins was immediately absorbed by the hype for NFTs.

NFT-mania overwhelms Asia

According to Google Trends, search traffic for NFT is currently dominated by Asian nations, with China, Uganda, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines at the top of the charts.

Search volumes for ‘NFT’ peaked in China between 5 and 11 September. The month before the maximum, the Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent launched Huanhe, its NFT trading platform, and Alibaba unveiled a marketplace that allows users to trade licenses to create NFTs from copyrighted content.

However, on 10 September the Communist Party of China released a series of statements denouncing NFTs. This has probably caused the search volumes to drop.