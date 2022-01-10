Google, Soros and Bill Gates Pay to Silence the anti-Serum Catholics. : STILUM CURIAE





January 10, 2022



Published by Marco Tosatti

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Church MIlitant publishes an extremely interesting investigation into how Google, Soros and Bill Gates are funding a Catholic media network in defense of serum. What, however, some media – see Future, for example – already do without restraint and without any slightest doubt or resipiscence. We advise you to read the article on Church Militant, of which we publish some excerpts in our translation. Now we understand better certain attacks against Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, right? Aurum does not olet not even in the case of vaccines. Happy reading… (PS We are waiting to be contacted by these people. If you see a sudden change of course in SC, you will know why…).

§§§

A Catholic fact-checking operation launched by an establishment Catholic media consortium with close ties to Pope Francis was funded by Google pushing child pornography, vaccinist Bill Gates and leftist agitator George Soros.

Led by Aleteia (a Catholic website owned by France’s fourth largest publishing house, the Média-Participations group), the catholicfactchecking.com initiative is targeting Catholic journalists exposing adverse vaccination events and vaccine victims.

While the Média-Participations group boasts an annual turnover of around € 550 million, catholicfactchecking.com has obtained an undisclosed funding from the Google News Initiative’s “COVID-19 Vaccine Counter-Misinformation Open Fund” of $ 3 million. .

An investigation by Church Militant has uncovered an unholy link between the International Consortium of Catholic Media on COVID-19 Vaccines (aka catholicfactchecking.com) and Big Tech, Big Pharma and pro-abortion and pro-LGBTQ + leftist philanthropy.

According to its website, Google’s project pays reporters to counter “misinformation” about Chinese virus vaccines “to reach audiences not served by fact-checking or targeted by misinformation” – in this case, Catholics with moral or safety concerns about strokes tainted by abortion.

“Aleteia, I. Media and Verificat.cat will work with a scientific committee and two research centers to find the source of disinformation and create a database of related fact-checks available in seven languages ​​for Catholic media around the world,” he reports Google News Lab.

In addition, the fact-checking consortium lists 30 Catholic “media partners” and invites other Catholic media to join, requiring members to “provide verified information” about the injection and “disseminate it as deemed appropriate.”

One of the consortium’s highest-profile media partners is Religión Digital – a left-wing media group in favor of liberation theology, founded by the secular homosexual priest José Manuel Vidal, who accused the Church of a “paranoid, irrational and absurd homophobia “.

The consortium includes a scientific committee that offers scientific advice, most notably from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) – a body that has received over $ 57 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

BMGF has provided ISGlobal with amounts of $ 1,499,945 (October 2019), $ 11,264,452 (April 2019), $ 2,876,087 (June 2017), $ 4,883,451 (November 2015), $ 14,400,000 and $ 1,340, $ 898 (September 2014), $ 2,576,454 (November 2012), $ 1,013,466 (October 2012), $ 6,333,162 and $ 3,568,109 (November 2011), $ 8,987,813 (February 2011) and $ 1,803,241 dollars (November 2009).

Smaller BMGF prizes at ISGlobal include $ 93,250 (September 2020), $ 99,985 (August 2017), $ 100,000 (April 2015), $ 499,284 (November 2014), $ 240,655 (November 2013), $ 909,276 (September 2013) and $ 320,913 (August 2013

As part of its vaccine propaganda, ISGlobal argues that the highest “vaccination hesitation” is linked to both “lower income and conservative ideology,” despite a landmark study by Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh concluding that people with PhDs represent the most “vaccine-hesitant” demographic profile.

From 2017-2019, ISGlobal received $ 146,644 from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF), which is pushing experimental injections in Asia and Africa under the guise of “vaccine fairness.” The Soros Economic Development Fund (SEDF) works closely with the BMGF.

In June 2021, the Soros and Gates foundations funded a European parliamentary campaign that seeks to discredit pro-life and pro-family Catholic organizations, including the Vatican and the Commission of European Union Bishops’ Conferences (COMECE).

Both foundations have been at the forefront of “reproductive rights” (ie, contraception and abortion) and LGBTQ + rights. Aleteia, ironically, first warned its readers that OSF uses “abortion as a weapon to overthrow those countries it considers conservative, Catholic, traditional and sovereign.”

The BMGF grant database reveals how Bill Gates has funded hundreds of mainstream media outlets totaling more than $ 319 million, including the British center-right newspaper The Daily Telegraph ($ 3,446,801) and the British left-wing newspaper. The Guardian ($ 12,951,391).

“That the Gates Foundation is underwriting a significant chunk of our media ecosystem leads to serious objectivity issues,” wrote researcher Dr. Alan MacLeod. “This conflict of interest is one that corporate media have largely tried to ignore, as supposed selfless philanthropist Gates keeps getting rich, laughing all the way to the bank.”

In 2013, a year and a half after its founding, Aleteia signed an agreement with Google adopting its digital technology to analyze “trending topics” in online discussions relevant to the Church.

Pope Francis hosted technology and media moguls

While Aleteia agreed to adopt the Google Search Appliance technology and the Google App Engine cloud platform, Google helped the Catholic news aggregator monetize ads through the AdEthic project – a system for advertising on sites dealing with Catholic topics.

In October 2016, Pope Francis held a private audience with leaders from Google, WPP, Publicis and Aleteia in Santa Marta. The meeting was attended by Carlo D’Asaro Biondo, president of Google’s EMEA strategic relations, and Vincent Montagne, president of the Média-Participations group.

Aleteia was an “official partner” in a November conference that brought together Big Tech oligarchs and the world’s leading advertising companies with Vatican officials. Eric Schmidt, then executive chairman of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, was a keynote speaker at the event.

In 2015, Google’s parent company Alphabet launched Verily, its healthcare and life sciences division. “Google has dabbled in the drug market for several years,” noted the Center for Digital Ethics and Policy (CDEP), pointing to Google’s tightening on private health data.

CDEP, a research institute at Loyola University in Chicago, warned, “The combination of data mining and the vast influence of Google and drug interests is frightening. Google is not a newcomer in the use of suspicious practices within the pharmaceutical industry ”.

THE

In May 2019, Google announced it was partnering with vaccine king Pfizer and other Big Pharma members through Verily. Verily is currently collaborating with Pfizer and the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) on a long-term surveillance study of the Pfizer vaccine.

Verily is also commercializing digital solutions on vaccine management, COVID-19 testing, and vaccination and test tracking. The solutions give employers the ability to track vaccination and recall status for individual employees. Verily’s COVID-19 Baseline Research Project involves research into the development of treatments, antibody tests, and vaccines.

“In addition to collecting your health information for their personal use, Google wants what every other data mining company wants: Selling data,” warns the CDEP, noting that the information is sold to Big Pharma companies so that they can “target to doctors who are prescribers of high-volume drugs, as they would be more willing to prescribe new or improved drugs ”.

“With Google entering the pharmaceutical market through willing partnerships with manufacturers, it’s no wonder they want to get their hands on the data to help them move the drugs they are funding,” CDEP concludes.

§§§

IF YOU THINK THAT

IF YOU THINK THAT

THE INFORMATION WOULD NOT BE THE SAME

Anyone wishing to support the work of free information, and free discussion and comparison constituted by Stilum Curiae, can do so with a donation to this account, in the name of the undersigned:

IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898

Or on PayPal, marco tosatti

The reason may be: Donation Stilum Curiae

STILUM CURIAE HAS A TELEGRAM CHANNEL @marcotosatti (on TELEGRAM there is also a Stilum Curiae group …) AND ALSO ON VK.COM stilumcuriae ON FACEBOOK look for follow Marco Tosatti IF YOU THINK THAT IF YOU THINK THAT THE INFORMATION WOULD NOT BE THE SAME Anyone wishing to support the work of free information, and free discussion and comparison constituted by Stilum Curiae, can do so with a donation to this account, in the name of the undersigned: IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898 Or on PayPal, marco tosatti The reason may be: Donation Stilum Curiae This blog is the natural sequel of San Pietro and Surroundings, present in “La Stampa” until it was too annoying. For those interested in the work already done, here is the link to San Pietro and Surroundings. If you want to receive the new blog articles, write your email in the window alongside. Did the article interest you? Share it, if you like, on social networks, using the tools below





Share my articles:



Tags: alettai, covid, gates, google, serum, soros

Category: covid