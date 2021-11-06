Google Stadia finally keeps its promises … two years later

Google Stadia does not give up and returns to talk about himself, albeit with a considerable delay.

The streaming gaming platform in recent months has however shown itself to be determined in wanting to devise ways to attract more and more users and to bring them closer to the services it offers.

The latest news was certainly the introduction of the possibility to test the games for free (albeit for only 30 minutes) before signing up. The thing has untied a knot of discussion between players, who had begun to show impatience at the fact that first you had to buy the game and subscribe to Stadia in order to test the service, with the consequent possibility, therefore, of being disappointed.

Now Google Stadia returns with another novelty: i players will now be able to take part in multiplayer games without needing an invitation.

This feature certainly comes late, considering that it practically took two years for Stadia to implement it in its streaming service – after talking about it in the announcement.

Now we learn (via The Verge) that now the feature in question seems to be officially available, for example in Far Cry 6.

Google, however, lets us know that this possibility to join multiplayer without an invitation will be present only for some games, and by default it is a disabled option.

Through 9to5Google, however, we read that this feature is actually activated by default in some Stadia accounts. At the moment, in short, the situation is quite confused.

Joining uninvited multiplayer also seems possible in other versions of the Stadia app, such as Android and (via the web version) iOS.

Google Stadia therefore seems to be always active to ensure new users, and regularly makes itself heard through the announcement of new features for the service.

In this regard, we recall the recent desire to add touch controls to facilitate use on smartphones.

On consoles, on the other hand, if you have Xbox, you can take advantage of Google Stadia directly from your home hardware via the Edge browser.