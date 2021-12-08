Google Stadia is now available on LG’s Smart TVs – Nerd4.life

As promised earlier this year, from now on Google Stadia it can be used with the most recent models of LG Smart TV through the dedicated official app, without the need for additional devices, other than a controller. Specifically, compatible models are all those with WebOS 5.00 or 6.00, or practically those released on the market from 2020 onwards.

At CES 2021, the Korean company announced the arrival of full compatibility with GeForce Now and Google Stadia services by the end of 2021, thus strengthening the position of LG TVs in the gaming market. As for Google’s cloud gaming platform, the promise was kept almost at the photo finish, given that there are just over twenty days to go until the end of the year.

The Google Stadia app is now available for LG TVs

From now onGoogle Stadia app it is therefore available for LG TVs with WebOS 5.00 and 6.00 and you can download it directly from this link. Of course, it will be possible to take advantage of the features of the company’s latest models, such as 4K resolution, HDR and 5.1 surround sound. The app is compatible with the Stadia Controller but also with other controllers that can be connected via bluetooth and USB.

This is a novelty that could appeal to many owners of a latest generation LG model, since it allows you to transform your TV into a gaming station without buying or connecting a console or other devices.