Google Stadia Pro, free December games for subscribers – Nerd4.life

Google announced i free games available to subscribers to Stadia Pro starting from 1 December: this is the Complete Edition of Transformers: Battlegrounds and the racer Wreckfest.

That’s not all: Destroy All Humans !, the Warrior Edition of The Falconeer and Foreclosed, will also join the Stadia Pro line-up from 1 December. In short, next month will be really rich for Google Stadia users.

Google Stadia Pro, games available from December 1, 2021

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Wreckfest

Destroy All Humans!

The Falconeer Warrior Edition

Foreclosed

Released last year on PC and consoles, Transformers: Battlegrounds is a strategic one starring the famous transformable robots, in which we will have to put together a team and face the troops of the evil Megatron.

Choose TRANSFORMERS characters and their abilities to dominate the upcoming battle, with OPTIMUS PRIME, GRIMLOCK and many more ready to join you in the fight. Use each setting to your advantage, sheltering in desert sandstorms, avoiding Cybertron’s Energon storms and facing your enemies on the city streets.

Wreckfest (review here) is instead a spectacular racer developed by Bugbear Entertainment, equipped with a solid single player career and a state-of-the-art body deformation system, capable of realistically simulating damage and impacts.