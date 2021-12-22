Tech

Google Stadia Pro, the free games of January 2022 for subscribers – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee29 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Google announced i free games which will be available at January 2022 for subscribers a Stadia Pro: List includes titles like Darksiders 3 and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Google Stadia Pro, games available from January 1, 2022

  • Darksiders 3
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
  • Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
  • DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders

Darksiders 3 (review) catapults us back into the post-apocalyptic scenario of the series created by Vigil Games, this time putting us in command of Fury, another of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse, engaged in a merciless hunt for the Seven Deadly Sins.

“Furia, the most enigmatic and unpredictable of the four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, will have to succeed where others have failed: restore the balance between the forces that have shaken the Earth,” reads the game’s official synopsis.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (review) is instead the new metroidvania directed by Koji Igarashi, which tells the story of a brave warrior, Miriam, marked by a curse that is turning her body into crystal.

“To save herself, and of course all of humanity, she will have to face a demon-haunted castle summoned by Gebel, her old friend whose body and mind have almost completely crystallized.”

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge is the remaster of a game originally released on the Nintendo DS, while Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is a captivating retro adventure developed by Spooky Doorway.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee29 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fixed Vodafone: new price for Internet Unlimited, FWA promo closes. Power offers coming soon – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

November 21, 2021

Fossa and Cydonia in the final gameplay between boss and PvP

November 12, 2021

WhatsApp reveals messages every 15 minutes to the FBI. Confidential document published

2 weeks ago

Nintendo Switch, November 2021: the best games of the month

November 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button