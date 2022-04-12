Google sues a user for scamming seniors by promising them puppies

Photo : Matt Cardy ( Getty Images )

Google has sued a man for abuse of its services. The man allegedly tricked a crowd of people into giving him money in exchange for non-existent basset hound puppies.

On Monday, Google introduced a demand against Nche Noel Ntse, from Cameroon, accusing him of violating its terms of service by using its platforms to participate in “a cub fraud scheme”.

Preying mainly on seniors with the false promise of sending them lovable lop-eared companions, the scam used a variety of tricks including bogus dog sales websites with fake testimonials and “hot photos” of (also fake) dogs. . Ntse allegedly manipulated his victims with one-on-one conversations, forcing them to send him money for puppies that would never arrive.

To support the scam, “dozens of scam Google accounts” set up with “Gmail and Google Voice… were created to communicate false promises to victims, register the scam websites with US Internet hosting companies, and solicit and receive payments,” Google writes in the lawsuit. The lawsuit did not include Ntse’s contact information, and Gizmodo’s attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

The lawsuit says, in part:

“Defendant Nche Noel Ntse has perpetrated a puppy fraud scheme to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic for personal gain, preying on unsuspecting and vulnerable victims. Defendant operates several websites that deceive and defraud Internet users in the United States. Some of these scam websites purport to sell adorable puppies, and victims are tricked into thinking the websites are legitimate due to their attractive photos of purebred puppies and compelling testimonials from supposedly satisfied customers.”

In a post by Blog Published on Monday, Google Senior Counsel Mike Trinh and Cybercrime Investigation Group Manager Albert Shin revealed more details about the lawsuit, which seeks to crack down on people selling fake dogs.

“Sadly, this scam disproportionately targeted older Americans, who may be more vulnerable to cyberattacks. The FTC and FBI report that seniors are scammed out of an estimated $650 million a year, the duo wrote in the blog post. “That’s why we’re taking proactive steps to set legal precedent, protect victims, hamper scammer infrastructure, and raise public awareness. Of course, legal action is just one of the ways we work to combat these types of scams.”