Google suspends monetization of platforms belonging to Russian state media | Social Networks | Entertainment

Google became Sunday in the latest tech giant to bar Russian state media from monetizing content on its platforms, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In response to the war in Ukraine, we paused the monetization of Russian state-funded media on our platforms”a Google spokesman said in a statement.

“We are actively monitoring developments and will take further action if necessary,” he added.

The decision came hours after YouTube announced that state-funded Russian media outlets would not be able to monetize their videos on the platform, among other restrictions.

“In light of the exceptional circumstances in Ukraine, we are taking a number of measures,” stated a company spokesman.

“Our teams have begun to suspend the ability for some networks to generate revenue on YouTube, including RT channels around the world,” he added.

RT, created in 2005 as RussiaTodayis regularly accused by Western authorities of contributing to disinformation.

On Friday, Facebook announced the restriction of the activity of Russian state media, which will not be able to advertise or generate money on its platform.

Germany banned RT in early February, prompting Russia to close the Moscow office of Deutsche Welle.

Several countries announced sanctions against Russian companies, banks and officials after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Thursday. (I)