Google tackles the iPhone with a new Drake song

Friday June 17, Drake released his latest album in the greatest of silences. Entitled Honestly, Nevermind, the album features 14 new songs by the Canadian artist. Among these titles, Texts Go Green caught the attention of Google…

“Texts go green, it hits a little different, don’t it?”, which can be translated as “Texts that turn green hits a little differently, doesn’t it?” is a phrase fresh from Drake’s latest album. Indeed, the rapper has, without warning, released his seventh album Honestly, Nevermind, nine months after his last album. 14 tracks, including 1 featuring – Jimmy Cooks- with rapper 21 Savage compose this new opus. Among these new sounds, Texts Go Greentells how he tries to extricate himself from a toxic relationship.

To illustrate his point, Drake refers to the color of messages sent via an iPhone. If the messages change from a blue background to a green background, it may mean that the person receiving the SMS has blocked your phone number.

Google uses the song to mock Apple

Google has been fighting for several years to get the Apple brand to deploy the RCS protocol on the iPhone. The RCS is, so to speak, the successor to the SMS. With this device you can, as on iMessage, receive an acknowledgment of receipt, send photos, videos and files in good quality, create groups, … The problem, and what Google criticizes Apple for, is that the company of Cupertino only offers this option with iMessage, which is only available on Apple-branded devices. The advantage of RCS is that it could offer a whole host of features on Android smartphones as well as those of the Apple brand. As a small provocation, Google therefore published a video on Twitter in which the instrumental of the title of Drake is taken Texts Go Green. In this video you can read the following message:

“The Android team thinks Drake’s new song, Texts Go Green, is a real banger. It references the phenomenon when an iPhone user gets blocked. Or tries to text someone who doesn’t have an iPhone. Either way, it’s pretty tough. If only a super-talented engineering team at Apple could fix this. Because it’s a problem only Apple can fix. They have just adopting RCS, actually. It would also make messaging more secure. We say it like that. Great song by the way.”

Like what, it’s not just in the music industry that rap is used to “clash”.

