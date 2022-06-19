Google takes advantage of the release of Drake’s new album to tackle Apple

Drake’s song “Texts Go Green” obviously appealed to Google.

Blue bubbles and green bubbles

A quick reminder of the facts: you probably know that Apple is not known for its openness to other platforms. The most glaring example of the ecosystem set up for years by the apple brand concerns iMessages. If you send a text message to a contact with an iPhone, the message will appear in a blue bubble. Conversely, messages sent to contacts using Android will be displayed in green. A small difference that is important, and which annoys Android users as well as several manufacturers, including Samsung.

Obviously, Google, which develops Android, is not insensitive to the problem, especially since the company has been trying for some time to impose the RCS (Rich Communication Services), a technology that Apple continues to shun, but which could well replace the SMS and MMS that we know.

But then, what is Drake doing in this story?

Without knowing it, rapper Drake offered a nice cartridge to Google by writing a song called “Texts Go Green”, available on his surprise album “Honestly, Nevermind.” That is “messages are displayed in green“, In french in the text. A piece in which the singer uses this story of bubbles of different colors to explain a toxic relationship.

The Mountain View firm then jumped at the chance to remind that the ball is in Apple’s court regarding the RCS. Here is what we can read in the tweet published by the official account of Android:

“The Android team thinks Drake’s new song “Texts Go Green” is a real banger. It refers to the phenomenon where an iPhone user gets stuck. Or try texting someone who doesn’t have an iPhone. Anyway, it’s quite difficult. If only a super talented team of engineers from Apple could solve this. Because this is a problem that only Apple can solve. They just have to adopt RCS, actually. It would also make texting safer. We say it like that. And great song, by the way.”

In short, the battle continues.