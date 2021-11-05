Business

Google, the new campus with a roof made of “dragon scales” solar panels – Corriere.it

The buildings under construction in Mountain View will have panels already integrated within the structure, made in such a way as to ensure greater capture of light

Google’s commitment to eliminate CO2 production by 2030 also passes through a ceiling that closely resembles the scales of a dragon. This is the roofing of buildings with special solar panels Bay View and Charleston East
in the Mountain View office. Technologies capable of generating 7 Megawatts of electricity which will contribute to the energy independence of the structures. But the choice to install 90 thousand solar panels so particular has not only an aesthetic value. As explained by the responsible for renewables Asim Tahir in a post, the design has been studied to capture as much light as possible thanks to the particular shape of these coatings. The color aspect of the story that this form was initially suggested by the son of Tahir himself with a drawing.

Complex structure

But also the structure of these panels designed by SunStyle which allows you to retain more light than traditional flat panels with which we are more familiar. Without forgetting that the particular shape also guarantees less reflex, giving less annoyance to aircraft pilots. Another peculiar feature concerns the fact that the panels are not added at a later time to the building cladding, but they are part of the structure itself. In technical terms we speak of BIPV, that is building-integrated photovoltaics, which however require more manufacturing work than adding more traditional panels.

November 5, 2021 (change November 5, 2021 | 12:16)

