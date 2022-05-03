Google: the new function to ask the company to remove your personal data from its search results

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, Google updated the way to clear the data.

With the rise of the internet and, above all, with Google’s dominance as the main search engine on the web, the privacy of personal information has become a priority issue for users.

That is why the news that was released in recent days in which Google announced the creation of a new form that allows you to more easily eliminate personal data from searches that are made daily has attracted attention.

“The availability of personal information online can be disconcerting,” said Michelle Chang, Google’s global search policy lead, on the organization’s website.

Chang made it clear that the data could result in “unwanted direct contact or even physical harm.”

The update drastically reduces Google’s requirements to remove data from search results.

Previously, you could request to delete personal and financial information only in cases of potential identity theft or threat to the integrity of the person.

Now with the new tool, Google points out that you can request the deletion of personal information even if there is no clear risk.

This taking into account that in the Google search engine 63,000 search queries are made per second, which translates into 5.6 billion searches per day.

How is the new form

On the company blog, Chang explains that anyone can submit a data deletion request.

The ideal is to have a series of internet links or URLs where the information to be deleted is found.

Then fill out the form that you can find here. There you are asked to specify if you want to delete the information of a specific google search or a website.

According to the company, it would also be ideal to include screenshots in the request where the information to be removed can be seen.

“Upon receiving the request, we will evaluate all the content of the web page included in the form above all to make sure that by deleting that information, we are not affecting content that is useful, such as an article or news,” he explains. Chang.

For this reason, the portal clarifies that some changes cannot be completed.

“If the content appears on public registry sites or belongs to a government, in those cases we will not be able to do anything,” he added.

Among the modifications that the form has included in this update, you can delete passwords that are in applications that manage passwords.

In Latin America, the countries most affected by identity theft, many of them due to information that is available on the Internet, are Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil.