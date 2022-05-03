NewsWorld

Google: the new function to ask the company to remove your personal data from its search results

With the rise of the internet and, above all, with Google’s dominance as the main search engine on the web, the privacy of personal information has become a priority issue for users.

That is why the news that was released in recent days in which Google announced the creation of a new form that allows you to more easily eliminate personal data from searches that are made daily has attracted attention.

“The availability of personal information online can be disconcerting,” said Michelle Chang, Google’s global search policy lead, on the organization’s website.

Chang made it clear that the data could result in “unwanted direct contact or even physical harm.”

