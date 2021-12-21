Google Trends, what Slovakians searched for online in 2021 – GOOD MORNING SLOVAKIA





For many, 2021 was the second year it was needed work or study from home due to the pandemic and the ever-changing situation. A global trend that has also touched the Slovaks, who have used Internet for these two activities and for stay informed on world and national news especially regarding it development of the pandemic, the restrictions imposed by the government in the country and at the border, the vaccination campaign and the vaccination lottery. There was no lack of research to find information on the 2021 Census, and on the latest sports results.

As at the end of every year, Google published the results of people’s searches on its search engine. Much was to be expected, but there are surprises too. Let’s start with the first ten searches of 2021, the so-called “Trends of the year”.

Google Trends in Slovakia in 2021

1. Korona.gov.sk – is the official website of the government with information and statistics on the COVID-19 pandemic

2. Edupage – site for distance learning

3. Bezkriedy – site for distance learning

4. Sčítanie obyvateľov – news search for the 2021 Census

5. FlashScore.sk – sports results site

6. Covid automat – coronavirus spread monitoring system to establish national and local measures

7. Byť zdravý je výhra – national competition for the “vaccinated lottery”

8. Očkovanie – “vaccination”

9. Očkovacia lotéria – the vaccination lottery

10. eHranica – the online form to be filled in before entering the border

The searches for “personalities” in 2021 concerned mainly sportsmen and TV personalities at national level, but also politicians.

Slovaks and Slovaks 2021

1. Petra Vlhová – skier, winner of the World Cup

2. Zuzana Plačková – influencer, who ended up in the headlines even for a drug tour

3. Boris Valábik – former hockey player, tv presenter

4. Eduard Heger – prime minister from April 2021

5. Rory Sabbatini – Slovakian naturalized golfer gold medal in Tokyo 2021

6. Igor Matovič – former prime minister, disputed over the Sputnik vaccine, since April 2021 minister of finance

7. Martin Klinčúch – singer and actor, winner of the Markíza reality show “Tvoja tvár znie povedome”

8. Peter Sagan – cyclist, three times world road champion, in 2021 Cyclamen jersey at the Giro d’Italia

9. Juraj Slafkovský – hockeysta

10. Maria Kolíková – Minister of Justice, protagonist of the split of the Za ľudí party

A separate ranking has been drawn up for the searches of saddest disappeared of beloved characters. Among those most searched online, who died this year amid the general emotion, there are the musician Miroslav “Meky” Žbirka and the actor and comedian Milan Lasica, who have accompanied the life of the Slovaks for decades, or the death of Czech actress Libuše Šafránková who played Cinderella in the famous 1973 film “Three Nuts for Cinderella”, an absolute every Christmas TV classic. Also in this section are Rádio Expres’ rafiophone conductor Julo Viršík, who died at the age of 56 in May, actor Andrej Hryc and Czech singer-songwriter Hana Hegerová.

Foreign personalities

Among the personalities in the world, the Slovaks looked for singers and actors, including Lady Gaga, Johnny Depp and Alec Baldwin (who by mistake shot live bullets on the set), sportsmen like Cristiano Ronaldo or the Canadian Craig Ramsay who became coach of the Slovak national hockey team. There is also Pope Francis, who this year visited Slovakia, the Czech President Milos Zeman who spent a period in intensive care leaving fear of the worst, and Queen Elizabeth.

Other topics

Among the other topics that the Slovaks have searched online, specifically on the Google engine, are the referendum requested by the opposition and the lockdown in Slovakia, Afghanistan, the return to the Czech Republic, the repression in Myanmar, the naval blockade in the channel of Suez and the solar eclipse.

As for the questions “How …”, the Slovaks asked among the topical questions “how to get the green pass”, “register for vaccination” and “the vaccination lottery”. Great interest in the “duration of an antigen test” and in “buying bitcoin”, to know “how a tornado is formed”. But in the top 10 there were also more classic and timeless questions, to know how to “weave a korbáč”, the traditional willow whip used on Easter Monday, “cook a cob of corn” or “how to eliminate the belly”, and requests for information on the viability, in particular for the “situation under the castle of Strečno”, whose road is under constant risk of landslides so as to deserve a dedicated site: https://akojenatomstrecno.sk/.

And we come to food: the most sought-after recipes are those for a typical dish such as lečo, stewed vegetables with eggs and sausages, but also for risotto or pizza. For desserts, šiška (donut), tiramisu and the braided sweet bread called vianočka win.

Surprisingly, related to the word “vacation” the Slovaks on the internet searched above all for Greece, Croatia and Zanzibar (!), followed by Turkey and Egypt. No trace of Italy in the top five. Perhaps, we hope, due to the great echo of the tragedy of the Covid pandemic in the spring of last year.

At the conclusion of Trends 2021, the film searches more current, in which after Black Widow, Eternals and Dune there is “Známi neznámi“, the Slovak remake (with Czech-Slovak cast and rearranged in Prague) of the blackbuster “Perfect strangers” by Paolo Genovese, directed by Zuzana Marianková.

(The Editors)

