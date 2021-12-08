Google TV, comes a new service at no cost: hundreds of live channels for free

Google TV is enriched with the support of a new service to increase the number of films and TV series available for free

Google’s entertainment platform will soon be enriched with hundreds of new free channels. In a in-depth article which explains how to watch movies and TV series for free on Google TV, the Mountain View giant wanted to formalize the arrival of a special patnership with Pluto TV, for an agreement that will allow users to access over 300 live channels and without any additional cost or subscription.

The service will be available in the coming weeks in the “Live”And will be provided in the first instance for the benefit of American consumers: users will therefore be able to immediately view the live contents offered by Pluto TV, or access the recommended ones, located instead in the“ For You ”tab.

As reported by Big G, there are still other ways to watch movies for free on Google TV and one of these certainly is YouTube: in some territories, such as the United States, it is already possible to take advantage of thousands of contents offered with advertising and therefore at no additional cost. There is also no shortage of third-party apps referring to as many platforms to watch free movies such as Tubi, Xumo and Red Bull TV, whose availability is also in this case limited to some specific territories.

Google TV, news coming in 2022

Also in the United States, buyers of Google TV they will also receive a free trial period of the Peacock Premium service, whose catalog offers access to films, shows and sporting events broadcast on American territory.

Then there is no lack of advice a little more general and therefore valid for everyone: taking advantage of the loyalty program Google Play Points over 200,000 movies and TV episodes can be rented or purchased directly from Google TV.

In the official post, the Mountain View giant promised that 2022 will bring additional ways to watch free movies on Google TV.