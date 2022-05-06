Google warms up for Google I/O 2022

Share

Google summarizes the history of Android in a video of just over a minute.

With only a few days to go Google I/O 2022 open its doors, Google has already started to warm up the atmosphere through videos, images, mini-games and other teaser with which to advertise the celebration of its most important developer event of the year.

On this occasion, Google wanted to review the history of Android, the most widely used mobile operating system in the world, with a video that summarizes the 14 years of existence from the platform in just over a minute.

The 14 years of Android history, in a 1-minute video

The video starts with introduction of android operating system by Sergei Brin, one of the founders of Google along with Larry Page. From there, some of the major milestones reached by the operating system are reviewed, such as the arrival in the first 100 million devices worldwide in 2011, or the introduction of Material Design in 2014 with Android 5 Lollipop.

Approaching the present, in 2017, the Android team proudly announced having reached the 2 billion active devices, and only two years later, it reached 2.5 billion. Finally, in 2021, the barrier of 3 billion active devices was surpassedshortly before presenting to the world the enormous evolution that Android 12 entailed.

In this year’s edition, Google will show the most important news of Android 13, and among other things, it will probably take the opportunity to highlight the new figures achieved by the operating system.

