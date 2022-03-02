Google Wifi: what it is, how it works and the step by step to configure it correctly

Mesh technology allows you to improve the Wi-Fi range. (photo: Google)

Google presented in the country the second generation of google-wifi which allows you to create a signal network Internet more stable.

“Today we take a new step in bringing technology closer to the user and promoting smarter homes. With Google Wifi we want to offer a good experience with your internet services. When families had to adapt to virtuality, there were various connectivity problems that were often due to the fact that the routers were not prepared to meet all these demands”, he commented. Edgardo FriasCEO of Google Peru.

How Google Wi-Fi works

google wifi can cover a house by 110 m2 and is able to understand which area of ​​the home needs more connection than another

For example, if you’re streaming a movie in one room, but in the next room you’re just reading email, Google’s system will be able to redirect more bandwidth to the room that needs more connections.

To do this, Google Wifi is working on the Mesh technology and developing an expandable Wi-Fi system, with multiple access points and smart networks, which will be in charge of distributing the connection to the points where they are most needed

Google Wifi. (photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)

It should be noted, however, that while it makes the network more accessible to all environments, it does not improve or hinder internet speeds.

can be placed several “points” (Google Wifi devices) in different rooms to quickly connect to every corner of the house.

One of its characteristics is that you can pause internet usage on children’s devices; like at dinner or before bed.

What’s more, Network Assist can tell you if faster speeds are possible changing one of your Google Wifi hotspots or notifying you if your ISP is offline.

Google Wifi. (photo: TechNoPoint)

How to set up Google Wifi in your home

1. It is necessary to have a Google account, the app Google Home (available in Google Play Store and app store)internet service and a modem.

2. If you did not have the Google Home app, you must first set up a ‘house’ in the app.

3. Once the previous point has been made, you can now configure the first access point. The Google Wifi device must be placed near the modem, in a place where it can be seen.

4. Connect the power cord to the Wi-Fi access point.

5. Connect the Internet cable to your Wi-Fi point.

Google Wifi. (photo: YouTube/Google)

6. Then connect the other end to the modem.

7. Now, plug the adapter into a socket. Here you have to wait a minute until a l blue light start flashing which will mean that it is ready to be configured.

8. Now it’s time to open the Google Home app and press on Add new device.

9. Press Set up new devices in your home and select Your house.

Google Wifi. (photo: YouTube/Google)

10. Once the app finds your Google Wifi, press on Yes to set it up.

11. The app will ask you to scan a QR code located at the bottom of the device.

Google Wifi. (photo: YouTube/Google)

12. Now choose one strong password.

13. If the light turns white it means that the Google Wifi configuration has been a success.

14. Now it’s time connect more Google Wifi hotspots. Each access point extends the coverage of your home by creating a mesh network.

15. To have Wi-Fi coverage on all sides of your home, it is necessary distribute access points evenly.

Google Wifi. (photo: YouTube/Google)

Pay attention to the data: If you have connection problems, it is possible that the material in your house, or some objects in the rooms are interfering with a good signal. Therefore, it would be best relocate Google Wifi devices in other rooms or strategic places.

16. Connect the cable to access point, and the adapter to the socket.

17. Now, it is only necessary follow the instructions in the Google Home app to finish the setup.

18. Finally, Google Wifi will run a test to confirm that all internet access points are working properly.

Google Wifi. (photo: YouTube/Google)

Google Wifi provides greater security and privacy

Another notable feature of the device is that Google has emphasized the Privacyapplying certain settings in the network management from your Google Home mobile application.

Also, incorporate parental controls that allow you to suspend connections, as well as restrict certain types of content and set connection intervals for some devices that will help users parents to limit the number of hours their children spend browsing the internet on the site.

