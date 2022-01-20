GOOGLE will accept cryptocurrencies | The revolution in Google Pay begins

Also Google in the world of cryptocurrencies? It would seem so, at least according to what he reported Bloomberg, in a lengthy article that attempts to describe the giant’s next moves Mountain View, moves that relate to the world of finance and payments in general.

The group indeed would hired the former of PayPal – in a managerial position – Arnold Goldberg, who will be put in charge of the payments division. And that could also lead to the possibility of detaining cryptocurrencies for those who will use its services.

Google opens up to crypto – the Pay revolution starts

Does Google launch into cryptocurrencies? Here’s what’s going on

Alphabet, which for the uninitiated is the holding company to which it belongs Google, just hired one of the ex big pieces from PayPal, or Arnold Goldberg. This is within a total overhaul of the system Google Pay, which, as admitted by the same Bill Ready of the commercial division of the group, will also cover the cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and the rest of the troop could indeed be integrated into future products financial of the group, which is among the most important in the world and which moves important sums precisely in the payments sector through precisely Google Pay. Of course, in terms of numbers we are still behind Apple Pay, but in any case on volumes of enormous proportions, which transforms this opening into excellent news for the whole sector. Starting from Bitcoin but also for Ethereum and for all cryptocurrencies which will be included in the project.

The crypto world is something we look at with great attention. Demand from users is growing – and so is demand from businesses. And we will evolve with this world.

A clear mission statement, even if one is still missing timeline of the interventions that Google will integrate into its systems. All within a program of expansion of the use of Google Pay.

An inevitable revolution

Everything returns to its place. Also Google, which historically had always remained very distant from the world of cryptocurrencies, he had to eventually give up. And this will probably be the fate of too Apple, also this historically distant from cryptocurrencies, but with a CEO, or Tim Cook, which already has publicly admitted to having invested in Bitcoin and other crypto.

An inevitable revolution, with those who have recently arrived on the market who shouldn’t worry to have arrived too late. Quite the contrary: we are only at the beginning of an epochal movement. Which apparently will also go to Google.