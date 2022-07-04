Google will delete more user location data

Mountain View, California, USA

Google will automatically delete data from users who visit abortion clinics and other places that could get them into legal trouble now that the US Supreme Court has struck down the constitutional right to abortion, opening the door for states to ban the procedure.

The company behind the internet’s leading search engine and whose Android software powers most of the world’s phones outlined the new privacy protections in a blog post on Friday.

Aside from automatically deleting visits to abortion clinics, Google mentioned therapy and counseling centers, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, and plastic surgery clinics, which will also be removed from users’ location history. users. Users have always had the option to edit their location histories, but now Google will do it for them as an added level of protection.

“We are committed to providing strong privacy protections for the people who use our products, and we will continue to look for new ways to strengthen and improve those protections,” said Jen Fitzpatrick, vice president of Google, in the blog.

The announcement comes amid growing pressure on Google and other tech giants to do more to protect their users’ personal information on their digital products and services from authorities.

Calls for stronger privacy controls were sparked by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the country. That ruling could make abortion illegal in more than a dozen states, raising fears that people’s location, text, search and email histories could be used in lawsuits against abortion procedures or even for medical abortion care. natural.

Like other technology companies, Google receives thousands of government lawsuits each year for the digital records of its users as part of investigations. Google says it rejects requests and other claims that are ambiguous or appear unfounded.