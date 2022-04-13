Google will invest this year USD 9,500 million in offices and data centers and will create 12,000 jobs in the United States

Google offices in Manhattan, New York, United States (REUTERS / Andrew Kelly)

Internet giant Google announced on Wednesday that in 2022 it will invest 9,500 million dollars in offices and data centers in the United Stateswhich he hopes will help create 12,000 new jobs full time.

In an entry on the corporate blog, the CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, also assured that in addition to the 12,000 jobs with Google, the investments will also create thousands of jobs among its suppliers and partners.

The map of Google offices and data centers in the US

According to new research released Wednesday by the Economic Institute of the Bay Area Council, creating one job in a high-tech company creates more than four more jobs in the local economy.

The company admitted that It may seem “counterintuitive” to invest in physical spaces now that remote work is becoming more and more, but he assured that it is “more important than ever” to have modern facilities that lead to better products, better quality of life for employees and stronger communities.

A Google Cloud logo outside of Google units in California (REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File Photo)

Google offices and data centers provide ”vital anchors for local communities and help us contribute to their economies”adds the statement.

The signature of the most used internet search engine in the world will open new offices in Atlanta, Georgia and will continue to invest in its facilities in Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Colorado and California.

In its press release, the company states that they are working so that by 2030 its offices and data centers will operate on carbon-free energy 24/7, as they seek to set new standards for green building design.

Google offices in the US (EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY/Archive)



In the last five years, Google invested more than USD 37 billion in the US in offices and data centers distributed in 26 statescreating more than 40,000 full-time jobs. That’s on top of the more than $40 billion in research and development invested in the country between 2020 and 2021.

Also released in today’s report was a 2021 economic impact report on Google’s broader contribution to the economy. It reflects a contribution of USD 617 billion in economic activity for millions of American companies, non-profit organizations, creators, developers and publishers last year.

“We also continue to help people gain the skills they need to be successful in today’s economy from our role as founding member of the Central Michigan Innovation District in Detroit up to our $100 million Google Career Certificate Fund, a new financial model to help people access education and obtain digital skills”, he continues.

(With information from EFE)

