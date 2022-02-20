Google will liquidate Google+ once and for all

Yes friends, Google+ still survived as ‘Currents’ for commercial accounts, although it will finally say goodbye in 2023 permanently to leave its site to Google Spaces.

It seems that In this matter of closing Google services, it is still the undisputed championso the list started in 2022 with the end of Museletter with only three months of life and the also announced goodbye to Cameos, will undoubtedly continue to grow in the coming months starting with Google+.

Do not be scared because effectively Google+ was already closed since last year 2019 at least for common users, although the real truth was that the ill-fated social network of the Mountain View giant had managed to survive only for commercial and business accountsturned into the app ‘Google Currents’ inside G Suite that allows us to communicate with our work team.

The point is that Google recently introduced spaces so that companies can work on-line collaboratively, so right now Google Currents has already lost its meaning and it will say goodbye definitively, along with all the vestiges that remain of Google+, throughout the next year 2023.

That said, the first note is that no definite date yetwhile the second is that you should not confuse this Currents heir to Google+ with the also abandoned Android Currents appwhich functioned as a magazine reader and was replaced by Google Play Newsstand in 2013.

Last year we introduced Spaces, a dedicated place to organize people, topics, and projects in Google Workspace. Since Spaces launched, many customers have told us they appreciate the tight integration with Google Workspace products, including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, and Meet, and the seamless collaboration experience. With Spaces now available, starting in 2023 we plan to shut down Google Currents and bring remaining content and communities into the new Spaces experience.

All the Google apps that you can install on your Android

As our fellow xda-developers told us, the idea of ​​Google Currents was precisely that all members of an organization could post, share information, or talk to each other directlyall of them functionalities that have now been integrated into Spaces.

In fact, it is that Google Spaces is a continuation of the experience of Rooms in googlechatoffering companies or work teams the possibility of creating shared portals to organize tasks, share ideas, events or any other topic, centralizing all collaborative work on-line in the same tool.

Be that as it may, we will surely have more news later, as Google says that it is working on carry spaces all the most useful functions of Currents before it closes, so it is likely that we will be offered glimpses of the experience of spaces as it grows:

We will offer new capabilities in Spaces to help you communicate and collaborate more effectively. These include support for larger communities and communications from leaders, investments in advanced search, tools for content moderation, and more. We are also investing in search and discovery, programming and app development capabilities within the platform, and enterprise-grade security including data protection, data loss prevention (DLP), and Vault support. .

Maybe Google+ came too soon to an industry that still did not need this type of collaborative tools for companies, but that was the embryo of popular services today like Teams or Slack which will surely testify that, unfortunately, now Google will be very late.

The only sure thing is that you can say goodbye (finally) to Google+ and all its heritage, since the final sentence for the social network according to Google is already signed for the year 2023…

The reason why Google cancels so many of its projects

Related topics: Google Apps, Google

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!