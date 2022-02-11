Google without brakes: Android 13 Tiramisù DP1 is already available for download

We have just finished getting used to Android 12 that Google shows us the future of the green robot, with the first real taste of Android 13 Tiramisù. In fact, the first Developer Preview.
As usual, the first beta for developers it is not suitable for everyday use, and just shows one small preview of what we will see in the coming months. Here are the novelties have emerged so far:
- More user control over privacy options.
- New image selector for sharing. This will be standard for all apps and will present a clear distinction between images selected locally and those selected on cloud services. The new selector will not allow apps to access the entire media library but only the images selected for sharing.
- New NEARBY_WIFI_DEVICES authorization, which will allow nearby devices to connect to each other, via Wi-Fi, without the need to access the location.
- More tools for third party developers in creating themed icons. This will likely integrate seamlessly with Google’s Material You.
- Ability for third-party apps to create floating dialogs, likely in the wake of Android 12’s bubble conversation.
- Ability to customize and program shaders.
- OpenJDK 11 update.
The first DP of Android 13 is available for all Pixels from the fourth to the sixth generation. As this is a developer build, it will not be possible to install via OTA. It will be necessary install manually the system image. Below you will find the download link for each compatible smartphone.