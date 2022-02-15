Google Workspace Essentials Starter Edition is coming, free collaboration (but without the Gmail account)

The Google Workspace suite is enriched with a new version, Workspace Essentials Starter Edition. It’s completely free and guarantees access to (almost) all the apps of the former G-Suite, which has recently been renamed to Google Workspace: it is possible to chat via Google Chat, organize video meetings with Meet and work on files directly online, without the need to convert them. All without limits of space or time. Only one thing is missing compared to the paid version: the Gmail account.

Google empowers collaboration for everyone with Workspace Essentials Starter Edition

Companies do not always provide their employees with effective collaboration tools, so much so that, often, workers have strived to adopt tools to simplify workflows and be more productive. Let’s think of Dropbox or WeTransfer, often used by many workers to exchange files more effectively than the bizarre and complicated solutions proposed by the company. The problem is that company policies are circumvented in this way and secure handling of information is not guaranteed.

A solution to the problem comes from Google which has launched Workspace Essentials Starter Edition, a completely free version of the collaboration suite that doesn’t require you to use a Gmail account. In fact, a company email is enough to activate a free account: at this point, colleagues can be invited to collaborate using the classic applications of the Big G suite (Google Docs, Presentations, Sheets, Drive, Meet and Chat). 15 GB of storage is available.

In Google’s vision, this allows to simplify collaborative work, especially for teams that operate remotely, breaking down information silos and without compromising on security. A very interesting aspect of the solution is the ability to work directly on documents, regardless of format (PDFs and Office 365 files are also supported), without converting them.

“For the past two years, organizations around the world have relied on Google Workspace to reimagine the way people work and enable modern collaboration in their teams to drive innovation.“, explains Kelly Waldher, Vice President of Marketing, Google Workspace. “In a time of great uncertainty, our customers have introduced groundbreaking products, reaching new audiences, accelerating their quest to save lives, and digitally transforming their customer experiences. Over time, they have used Google Workspace to enable their employees – who worked from home or office and always on the front lines – to stay connected, create and collaborate in new and interesting ways. Starting today, with Essentials Starter, employees in your organization can move away from traditional productivity tools and experience the difference with Google Workspace tools“.