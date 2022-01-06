Tech

Google would have paid Apple not to enter the search engine market, for a class action – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Apple would have an economic agreement with Google which would prevent it from entering the search engine. This is what emerged from a class action filed in California against Google, Apple and their CEOs. According to the indictment, the amount paid by Google to remain Safari’s default search engine would cover this huge deal that Apple doesn’t have to develop its own search engine.

It would therefore be a non-belligerent pact in Google’s specific business, which would violate US competition rules. The text of the lawsuit goes even further, speaking of secret meetings between Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in which Google would agree to give part of its profits to Apple to have preferential treatment on iPhones and the iPads. The two companies would also actively collaborate in the suffocation of smaller competitors. The amounts paid by Google would amount to several billions of dollars, partly hidden under the greater advertising investments.

The class action therefore requires the termination of the agreements between Google and Apple and the division of the two giants into separate independent companies, in accordance with what was previously done with the oil companies.

In reality, that Apple and Google have similar agreements is quite well known and public, so much so that it ends up in the financial documents of the two companies. According to the New York Times, in 2020 Google paid Apple between $ 8 and $ 12 billion to remain the default search engine on its devices. According to some analysts, the figure should have reached 15 billion dollars in 2021. This is indeed a considerable figure, which has put the two companies under the magnifying glass of international antitrust authorities several times, leading to complaints such as that of the US Department of Justice or the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

