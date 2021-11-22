Google’s At a Glance widget is about to receive a momentous update

The widget At a Glance is synonymous with Pixel, as it is the widget developed by Google and initially launched on its devices on the market. In the last few hours, interesting details have emerged on what to expect immediately future for this widget.

9to5Google has in fact made the teardown of the most recent version released for the app Android System Intelligence, uncovering important news under development for the At a Glance widget. Google is working on implementing many more login options for the widget. This will be able to show much more information on different activities, let’s see which ones: