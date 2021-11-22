Google’s At a Glance widget is about to receive a momentous update
The widget At a Glance is synonymous with Pixel, as it is the widget developed by Google and initially launched on its devices on the market. In the last few hours, interesting details have emerged on what to expect immediately future for this widget.
9to5Google has in fact made the teardown of the most recent version released for the app Android System Intelligence, uncovering important news under development for the At a Glance widget. Google is working on implementing many more login options for the widget. This will be able to show much more information on different activities, let’s see which ones:
- At a store: initiatives related to Google Pay and the store where you are about to make a payment.
- Bedtime: information about the rest time, if set in the Google Clock app
- Connected devices: connection and battery status of connected Bluetooth devices
- Doorbell: information on who rings the doorbell, if you have a suitable smart device in your home.
- Fitness: information on physical activities in progress or carried out.
- Flashlight: information on the flash activation status.
- Safety check– Information about alerts from the Safety Check app.
- Timer & stopwatch: information relating to any active stopwatches or timers.
So we can expect Google’s At a Glance widget to become something of a Swiss Army knife, at least for Pixel devices. Currently the wigdet offers a series of information relating to weather forecast, to the trips upcoming and ai appointments on the calendar.
We have some of the innovations in development glimpsed during the Pixel 6 presentation videos, as you can guess from screenshot in the gallery. At the moment none of them are available publicly, we will come back to update you as soon as news emerges on the official release.