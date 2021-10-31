Google’s doodle for Halloween – Internet and Social

Google also celebrates Halloween with a themed doodle: two birds carve a pumpkin and prepare a perhaps magical soup-potion on the fire.

The name Halloween comes from the Scottish term Allhallow-even (or Hallow-e’en), meaning Eve of All Saints, All Saints’ Eve. The term appeared in its modern form in the second half of the 1700s, but the roots of this festival date back to many centuries earlier, when the Celtic tribes celebrated the end of summer and, believing that on this October night the spirits returned to earth, they disguised themselves to hide and scare them. The celebration was then resumed in the Christian tradition by dedicating November 1 to All Saints.

On Halloween night, especially in Anglo-Saxon countries, children of all ages go from house to house shouting trick-or-treat, “trick or treat”. The origin of this tradition is very ancient and seems to date back to the Middle Ages, when, on the night of All Saints, beggars used to knock on the doors of houses and ask for food in exchange for a prayer; who refused obtained a curse or the wish of bad luck.