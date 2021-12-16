Google’s internal document on the mandatory vaccine: “Enough tampons”. Thus the employees risk being fired

The news had already circulated unofficially in the last 24 hours, but now there Cnbc came into possession of the official document with which Google warns its employees: “All those who have not complied with the anti Covid vaccination rules by the deadline of the January 18 will be placed on paid administrative leave for 30 days. Thereafter, they will be placed by the company on unpaid personal leave for up to six months, followed by the dismissal“. So the giant of Montain View in California has decided to fight its fight against the virus and to defend productivity at the same time. “Our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can protect our workforce and keep our services active,” explained spokeswoman Lora Lee Erickson, “we are committed to doing everything possible to help our vaccinable employees. “.

Google’s decision also came after the US president’s directive: a few weeks ago Joe Biden had invited American companies with more than 100 employees to demand the obligation of vaccination towards all workers or alternatively a periodic Covid-19 test. And so while much of the American tech industry continues to reject back-to-work plans and companies large and small prepare for a flexible future, Google requires its workforce to enter physical offices three days a week at some time. point in the new year. Which is why it will be essential to be protected from the virus.

“Enough with the tampons”

Within the walls of the US company since January 18 it will work like this: the beyond 150 thousand employees they will have to upload their vaccination status to the company’s internal systems, regardless of whether they intend to enter the office or not. In this way, Google will ensure safe monitoring and entry to work as protected as possible from Covid-19. “We expect almost all of Google’s roles in the United States to fall under the executive order,” reads the communication. “Anyone who enters a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have approved housing that allows them to work or come to the site. Frequent tests are not a viable alternative to vaccination“.

The idea has been circulating in Google since last summer. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai announced in July that the company would require vaccinations for all employees returning to the office. At the time, the plan was to reopen in January. But in early December, amid continuing concerns about infection numbers, Google notified U.S. employees that it would not yet request them to return to offices but with several exceptions. The leadership has in fact encouraged employees to ensure presence “where conditions allow them to reconnect with colleagues in person and start recovering the muscle memory of being in the office more regularly.” To do this, however, you will need the vaccine.

The reactions

The communication spread by Google was not well received by all employees. Second Cnbc several hundred workers signed and circulated a manifesto opposing the company’s requirements. In the official note, the company details some options for those who do not want to be vaccinated. “Employees can explore if there are any roles at Google that don’t conflict with the executive order. They can also apply for exemptions for religious beliefs or medical conditions, ”writes Google. But he reiterates: “Employees on unpaid personal leave will be able to keep their benefits first 92 days. If after six months they are still not up to date with the mandate, their employment with Google will end ».

