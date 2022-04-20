Google’s latest experiment is to create notifications of hot air or moving objects

Share

Google believes that a good way to send notifications in the home is to have your smart devices materialize and annoy you by blowing, knocking or casting shadows.

What if Google now wanted to summon ghosts to scare you at home? Or well, it really wouldn’t be to scare you but to notify you, although in any case it seems that smart devices with Assistant could very soon use new and strange ways of send us notifications by materializing in the Real World™ with puffs, shadows or the like.

It sounds weird and it really is, but the truth is that Google is experimenting in collaboration with Map Project Office to advance on the usual sound, vibration or LED notifications, stating directly on its website that indeed there should be many more ways to send notifications in a more friendly way especially in our home.

These curious prototypes of the draft Little Signals of Googlesix in total, each have their particular way of notifying us, all of them using physical elements such as a device capable of blowinganother who can cast little shadows or even one that has a plastic arm with which bang on a table.

They are all quite strange but at the same time interesting, because there is one that generates ambient soundsone with a series of bars that can go up and down and another that presents a button that grows as we receive notifications, and decreases again when we read and delete them.

Not everything is credible because some methods would be annoying, but it does seem possible that a future Nest Home could use a pico-projector or even different melodies or smells to identify our most important notifications.

East could be the future of interaction at first glance with a Nest Homewhich would be able to show us notifications with a pico-projector on a wall or tap every time they send us a message, although I certainly don’t know to what extent that could be intrusive or annoying at home.

The most important thing is that Google continues to work with these types of ideas, and they already tell us that these notifications are even capable of conveying urgencyWell, for example, the button that grows will continue to do so as it receives more notifications and will do so in a more pronounced way when they are urgent.

The same happens with the prototype that generates sounds, because thanks to the AI ​​it is capable of change the melody based on importance, urgency, or pitch of the notification, and the same with the blows, which can be of greater or lesser intensity. This is just the beginning and the limit is set by the imagination.

The worst of all is that it’s still too early to talk about something like that in a commercial formatbut there are ideas that I do see as applicable and interesting, so it was good to bring them to you and show them on Andro4all… Let’s see what they look like to you!

