Goop and Poosh, brands of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian, are starting a collab: what a surprise (no)!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian have combined the strengths of their respective media Goop and Poosh to begin an exclusive collaboration. But what can we expect, exactly?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian both rode the wellness and beauty wave to build their respective media: Goop and Poosh. Even if it means sometimes having to suffer a few scandals…

Today, the two celebrities have decided to combine their respective strengths to collaborate together around their brand. An alliance both expected and feared both women sometimes praised practices dangerous to women’s mental and physical health. We think, among other things, of the plant-based ketogenic diet, infrared sauna and intermittent fasting to fight against Gwyneth Paltrow’s long Covid or even the ” Panchakarma cleansing »Which Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker spoke about in episode 7 of the reality TV show broadcast in France on Disney+ called The Kardashians.

In 2018, Goop was even sentenced by US courts to pay a fine of 125,000 euros for false advertising after finding more than 50 unsubstantiated health claims on the site…

But let’s get back to this collaboration between these two beauty-wellness entrepreneurs who flirt so much with misinformation, exactly? Well for now, only a candle named ” This smells like my pooshy (surfing on the scandal surrounding Gwyneth’s vagina perfume candle Paltrow) was born. We agree, we stay on the same sulphurous principle as the original model. At the same time, it makes people talk, it makes them buy, in the end, that’s the whole principle of marketing.

But isn’t that one more thing that reminds us that Gwyneth Paltrow was the first in this niche? According to the main interested party, the answer is no. She explains in a video posted on Instagram: “I think it’s such a cool opportunity for two women to come together.”

A collaboration that wants to highlight sisterhood

Obviously, this is not the first time that the two women have been associated with each other. By creating Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian knew full well that she is surfing on a wave already taken by her predecessor. But no matter, according to the main interested parties, the two brands would not be competitors, quite the contrary. Gwyneth Paltrow says:

” This idea that women have to compete is bullshit inherited from the patriarchy, there is room for EVERY woman to achieve her dreams. I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it’s coming from. Now I’m so happy when I see new wellness businesses. There is a place for all of us, plus Kourtney Kardashian is a very good person. »

Is this principle of sisterhood also a well-oiled marketing stunt? Maybe ! But if the only fruit of their collaboration is a candle with a recycled name and concept, it looks rather disappointing. Even, as trolling.



