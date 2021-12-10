“Goosebumps when I saw the black and white shirt with my name on it. Now I dream of a trophy”

The Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli gave an interview to the official channels of Lega Serie A: “I have experienced in particular two moments of goosebumps since I am at Juve, the first when I signed the contract and saw the words Juventus Football Club, it was something The second when I went to the stadium and for the first time I saw my shirt with my number and my surname, it was a great emotion, I took the shirt, I kissed it and I said to myself: Manuel now you’re here and it’s time to play. “

On Juventus: “For me in Juventus the way of playing has changed, but in the end I always play all roles with my characteristics, maybe the form has also changed, but the concept for me is always to try to play the ball in the cleanest way possible. , trying to make important plays: that was what I did at Sassuolo too “.

About Allegri: “When they told me there was still Kakà and for me it was really exciting, the coach complimented me, I was happy and it was a really nice moment. He is an expert technician and he is a winner, he has shown it on the pitch that he knows how to win and that is what he teaches us. “

On the winning mentality: “When you arrive at this club, the winning mentality is the first thing you notice and it is what allowed Juve to do something unique, you immediately perceive it, not only among the managers but precisely in the context and throughout the Juve world. Unfortunately this season we have fallen in games where we shouldn’t have fallen, but it has happened and now we can only look forward. We are aware that we need to do more and that there are many aspects to improve, I believe that continuity and pride are now the things Luckily I’m a guy who keeps dreaming, also because in our world it is impossible to stop, I know I have to keep improving, I have individual and collective dreams like winning an important trophy with Juventus “.

Comment on the match against Venice: “We face a good team, they have a coach who makes them play well, but all the games are difficult because Serie A is not an easy championship, but we are Juventus and we must always win,” he concluded.