GoPro Hero 10 Black is confirmed as the queen among action cameras

There was a time when GoPro he seemed to have lost some momentum and ability to innovate. In particular, the period following the launch of the unsuccessful GoPro Karma drone had caused dense storm clouds to thicken over the head of the US manufacturer. Over the next few years, GoPro CEO and founder Nick Woodman proved he could straighten the tiller and put the company back on track.

Although the competition has become increasingly fierce, GoPro managed to regain the scepter of queen of action cameras. DJI with its Osmo Action seemed to have the credentials to undermine the primacy of GoPro, but the launch of the recent DJI Action 2 showed a different reality: the Chinese preferred to launch on a slightly different market, perhaps due to the difficulty of to undermine GoPro from its dominant position.

GoPro Hero 9 had responded blow for blow to DJI Osmo Action and starting from that base, GoPro worked at the heart of the action camera, with very substantial innovations coming to the launch of GoPro Hero 10 Black, which we tested. GoPro Hero 9 Black is part of our ‘standard’ equipment and we use it a lot for the videos of our channel dedicated to electric and electrified mobility, so we were able to have a direct comparison between the old and the new model in the field.

The most consistent novelty of Hero 10 represented by the debut of the new GP2 processor: the previous GP1 image processor was very long-lived and dates back to 2017, when it represented the most important novelty of GoPro Hero 6 Black. The chip had been exploited more and more in different generations, using the computing power first to expand resolution and frame rate and then to integrate effective stabilization. The new GP2 chip brings with it a lot of extra computing power and with it actually doubles the frame rates available on all formats compared to the previous model.

Compared to Hero 9 there does not seem to be big differences regarding the sensore, characterized by a resolution of 23 megapixels and the ability to record photos even in RAW format.

GP2 chip: frame rate doubled at all resolutions

On the new GoPro Hero 10 Black the processor allows you to take full advantage of the sensor in the video field and the action camera capable of capturing video in 5.3K at 60 frames per second, video in 4K at 120 frames per second and video in 2.7K at a rate of 240 frames per second (with 8X slow motion). To be precise, the new Hero 10 stores video files of 5312 x 2988 pixels while the Hero 9 stopped at 5120 x 2880 pixels. Also now the maximum resolution 5.3K available at 60p, while previously it stopped at 30p for the 5K. Same goes for 4K, now available at 120 fps instead of 60 and especially for 2.7K, which can be recorded at 240p instead of 120p. This innovation allows you to obtain super stabilized 8x slow motion in Full HD in post production, given the excess of pixels available compared to 1080p.

The ability to manage more data by the processor makes more pixels available for stabilization through clipping: whether it is done by hand in post production, or automatically directly in the room. The tilt limit for the camera’s built-in feature automatic alignment with horizon has been increased from 27 to 45 in videos in 4K60, 2.7K120 and 1080p120. In addition, the automatic alignment function ‘crop less’ from the images: from our video review you can see how the frame, even with the super stabilization function activated, is wider.

HyperSmooth 4.0

Speaking of stabilization, the new chip allows HyperSmooth 4.0: with the new modeImprovement‘(heir to the old’ Boost ‘mode) horizon stabilization and straightening which now appear to be’ predictive ‘. Also in this case we refer you to the video to get a practical idea, but if we wanted to describe in words we could say that the feeling that the stabilization in the shooting in some cases anticipates the movement of the camera, slowing down the effect before the camera stops. and activating the transition before it begins to move. Probably the greater power of the processor allows more calculations and to write on the MicroSD card a movie with stabilization based on the data of the gyroscopes already from postproduction. The stabilization can be used with the 19-34mm ‘Linear’ lens also equivalent to the maximum resolution and frame rate.

Among the benefits brought in dowry by the new GP2 processor there is certainly the greater reactivity of the interface, correcting one of the defects of the previous model, a bit too lazy in responding to commands and which required ‘dead time’ after some operations, such as the taking HDR photos. Now the interface is much more responsive and therefore easier to use and much less frustrating.

GP2 chip: zero power without … cooling

All that glitters gold? The new GP2 chip is much more powerful and the power also brings with it the need to dissipate the heat produced. From this point of view Hero 10 Black perhaps pays some youth errors: the processor, in fact, heats up a lot. To such an extent that several overheating problems in static contexts have been reported. GoPro ran for cover by introducing a new firmware version, 1.6, which adds a low-power operating mode for static shooting. Designed for those situations in which the camera mounted on a tripod, the mode deactivates the HyperSmooth stabilization and is useful in those contexts in which, when stationary, the action camera is not cooled by an air flow, which instead occurs in dynamic contexts. , for example skiing, cycling or on the surfboard. The update, released in late October, actually introduced three “Video Performance Mode“which make it easier to maximize camera performance depending on the use case:

Maximum Video Performance maximum resolution and frame rate for better image quality and slow-motion videos.

Extended Battery– Optimal resolution and frame rate for longer video recording times and maximum battery life.

Tripod / Stationary Video optimized for recording long video clips and high resolution frame rates and when the camera is still or without airflow to cool it down. GPS and HyperSmooth video stabilization are disabled in this mode.

Prices and final considerations

HERO10 Black was launched globally at the price of 429.98 including one year of GoPro subscription, or 529.99 (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) without registration. Prices on gopro.com are currently 379.98 for the camera (579.98 without annual GoPro subscription) and 429.98 for the kit which includes magnetic swivel clip, spare battery, Shorty grip that becomes a tripod, card 32GB microSD and case. In this case the price without subscription rises to 689.94.

The prices are certainly quite high, but there are some considerations to be made:

GoPro Hero 10 Black can actually be considered the flagship of action cameras and formats 5.3K / 60p and 4K / 120p they can be considered to all intents and purposes of professional caliber

they can be considered to all intents and purposes of professional caliber The market Yes a lot polarized : on the one hand the top-of-the-range proposals and on the other the plethora of low-cost action cameras. Those looking for quality probably already have a GoPro product and don’t have big problems spending the amount necessary for the purchase of the new model. Those looking for a low-cost model, on the other hand, try to spend as little as possible, beyond performance.

Yes a lot : on the one hand the top-of-the-range proposals and on the other the plethora of low-cost action cameras. Those looking for quality probably already have a GoPro product and don’t have big problems spending the amount necessary for the purchase of the new model. Those looking for a low-cost model, on the other hand, try to spend as little as possible, beyond performance. The alternatives don’t cost less, on the contrary. Insta360 One R the moment remains the fiercest competitor, together with the first DJI Osmo Action , which still remains a great 4K / 60p product and is priced at around 369

the moment remains the fiercest competitor, together with the first , which still remains a great 4K / 60p product and is priced at around 369 DJI itself has chosen not to compete directly with GoPro and for its own Action 2 has decided to change the segment, proposing a very special wearable mini-video camera, weighing only 56 grams, which can – literally – be attached to the shirt via a magnetic clip.

In conclusion those looking for a ‘GoPro’ – intended as a synonym for action cameras, as TomTom was for satellite navigators – or choose a GoPro, or some cheap Chinese copies, for the others there is little space left. In addition, the generational leap given by the GP2 chip is very evident. GoPro Hero 10 Black is therefore confirmed as queen among action cameras and we can say that Nick Woodman has firmly taken back the scepter of the sector.