Gordita Chronicles, a battle for the American dream of the 80s to premiere on HBO Max

HBO Max just dropped a new trailer for its upcoming comedy series, Gordita Chronicles., which will premiere on the streaming service. The new series will take viewers back to the neon year of 1985, when Cucu “Gordita” Castelli and her family left to move from their home in Santo Domingo to Miami, Florida, hoping to make a new life in the United States. Joined. The series will follow all the ups and downs that come with a long-distance move, from the struggles to make new friends, dealing with culture shock, and having to re-imagine the American dream.

The series will follow the Castelli family, which includes Cucu’s marketing executive father Víctor, played by Juan Javier Cárdenas, her bold and vivacious mother Adela, played by Diana Maria Riva, and her status-obsessed older sister Emilia, played by Savannah Nicole Ruiz. Cucu “Gordita” Castelli is played by Olivia Goncalves.

The new trailer shows off some antics we can expect to see from the Castellis, including a rearview mirror incident, outfit repetition issues, and the backstory behind the Chubby nickname. The new trailer shows off the flash and nostalgia of 1980s Miami, replete with wide-shouldered tops, shaggy hair, and tons of bright colors. The new series seeks to bring the same bright tone to the story of a family in transition. A new poster for the series was also released today, featuring a poolside photo of Cucu and his family.

The series hails from Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures and Osprey Productions. Eva Longoria directed the pilot for the series and also serves as an executive producer for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. In addition to the main cast, the series also stars Noah Rico, Cosette Hauer, and Dascha Polanco. Patrick Fabian and Loni Love appear as guest stars on the series.

You can see Gordita Chronicles on June 23 on HBO Max. @world