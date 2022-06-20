‘Gordita Chronicles’ – Premiere June 23 on HBO Max









hbo max debuts the next June 23 his new series ‘Chubby Chronicles’A production of Sony Pictures Television.

‘Gordita Chronicles’ is a family comedy about a headstrong 12-year-old Dominican girl struggling to fit in in hedonistic 1980s Miami as his family pursues the American dream. The film’s cast includes Olivia Goncalves, Diana Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cárdenas, Savannah Nicole Ruiz, Noah Rico and Cosette Haueramong others.

Eva Longoria directed the pilot and serves as executive producer for Unbelievable Entertainmentlike Claudia Forestieriwho also wrote the pilot, Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson and Chris Kingof OspreyProductions, Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitzof Bons Mots EmporiumY Zoe Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldanaby Cinestar Pictures.

Synopsis

The year is 1985 and Cucu ‘Gordita’ Castelli (Olivia Goncalves) has just said goodbye to all her friends and family in Santo Domingo and moves to miami with his marketing executive father Victor (Juan Javier Cardenas), his bold and vivacious mother Adela (Diana Maria Riva) and his status-obsessed older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz). While life in America is far from what they imagined, the Castellis are determined to take charge of their strange new world.. A singularly funny coming-of-age, ‘Gordita Chronicles’ is about family, opportunity, love, resilience and the audacious defiance of the status quo in pursuit of the American dream.

‘Gordita Chronicles’ arrives on HBO Max on Thursday June 23.

