Gordo, Pepe Aguilar’s dog who stole the red carpet of Premio Lo Nuestro

The 34th edition of Lo Nuestro Award was held on the night of this Thursday, February 24, in Miami, an event that had as its great moment a tribute to Vicente Fernandez. This recognition of “El Charro de Huentitán” was given by David Bisbal, Christian Nodal, Camilo, Grupo Firme and Ángela Aguilar, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar.

It was just these two who took over Premios Lo Nuestro. The young singer stood out with her presentation, she wore four spectacular dresses and shared with her cousin Majo Aguilar. While her father walked as if the FTX Arena in Miami. The singer stole the red carpet of the event, greeted Paulina Rubio, Christian Nodal, photographed himself with Grupo Firme and his aforementioned niece, and appeared with El Fantasma.

But throughout the event, Pepe Aguilar was not alone, since at all times he shared with Gordo, his dog with whom he walked the red carpet.

The dog, which is of the black pug breed and already has its own official Instagramhe walked happily around the place, received the affection of Paulina Rubio and her children, surprised Raúl de Molina and was the star in the Pepe Aguilar and Grupo Firme photo. Gordo’s company is not something isolated, since the singer has taken him to his recitals before.

A love for dogs that passed to Ángela Aguilar. Both have ten canines and two of them are of the Xoloitzcuintles breed.

You watch the adventures of Gordo with Pepe Aguilar in Premio Lo Nuestro