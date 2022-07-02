Gordon Ramsay: From a $5 million Ferrari to this…

Gordon Ramsay, owner of several restaurants and one of the most famous chefs in the world also owns the most striking and millionaire garage from the extraordinary Ferrari to another car that you will love. Keep reading…

June 30, 2022 10:51 p.m.

Gordon Ramsay is a chef recognized in various parts of the world who became famous from his incredible television programs, such as “Hell’s Kitchen”, “MasterChef”, “Next Level Chef” and many more that reveal all his gastronomic talent as well as controversies unleashed in the middle of a reality show.

Beyond his succulent meals and the suspense-filled scenarios in the contests he presides over, he also owns an extraordinary garage with million-dollar acquisitions in luxurious cars that for many experts exceeds 15 million dollarswith a tendency to sports styles, fast and maximum efficiency behind the wheel.

Of his entire collection, there is the personal transport that belongs to the most expensive of his career such as the Ferrari Laferrari Aperta valued at approximately $5 milliona supercar capable of going from 0 to 100km/h in just three seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 350km/h with the opportunity to exceed that limit.

This beast of the asphalt in white color that treasures the celebrity in his home, is one of his great spoiled that It offers a V12 engine developing 800 horsepower and an automatic gearbox plus another 163-horsepower functional electric motor.being its manufacture under a limit number in the market.

On the other hand, he also travels in the Volkswagen Golf VR6 valued at $7,000, one of the first he bought in his career, delivering peak torque of 235 Nm from 4,200 rpm and peak power of 174 hp at 5,800 rpm with 5-speed manual transmission, adding the modest internal space of a vehicle small, but efficient when traveling.

