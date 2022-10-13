Gordon Ramsay teaches Selena Gomez to cook and this is the result

The Programs of kitchen At present they are a great bet, because now not only mortals with an average salary cook or want to know new prescriptions, but also celebrities. The confinement derived from the Covid-19 pandemic had a great influence, which allowed us and celebrities to experience new culinary horizons, who shared their achievements or new businesses behind the food through social networks.

One of them was Selena Gomez, who on August 13, 2020 premiered a program where we could see him behind the burners and learning to cook from professionals. And apparently it has done quite well, because said program entitled Selena + Chef It has already been 4 seasons since its broadcast and this time there was a fragment, where we can see Gordon Ramsay teaching him to cook Selena.

And it is that in the small video that was spread through social networkswe can see how Gordon Ramsay is frying asparagus and what they look like potatoes Y mushroomswhile explaining to Selena Gomez how to skip sayings vegetables with two pans at the same time! Selena gives him a long look and right after, Ramsay passes the pans to her, who tries to do the same.

Does Selena Gomez cook?

Though Selena She tries with all the attitude and advice, a potato or mushroom flies out, but she doesn’t stop to continue with the preparation they are carrying out. We’ll never know what they actually cooked, but at least in Youtube found a couple of videoswhere they are seen together and in one of them, already eating the delicious food that they surely prepared in the kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay is a famous chef and owner of several restaurants, who also made his way on British television, where he hosts some programs. Throughout his career, he has been decorated with 17 Michelin stars, of which he currently holds 7. Some of the best-known TV shows, both in USAlike in United Kingdomthey find each other Hell’s Kitchen, The F Word, Kitchen Nightmares and the US version of MasterChef.

The TV show Selena+Chef, which premiered during the confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, shows us Selena tackling a new kitchen and has as guest stars a professional and different chef. Each season consists of 10 chapters and for the premiere of this new season trained in August 2022, he attended Gordon Ramsay to one of the episodes. It is broadcast on HBO and in each of them, the guest chef chooses a charity to donate $10,000 dollars.