Gordon Ramsay teaches Selena Gomez to cook and this is the result

The Programs of kitchen At present they are a great bet, because now not only mortals with an average salary cook or want to know new prescriptions, but also celebrities. The confinement derived from the Covid-19 pandemic had a great influence, which allowed us and celebrities to experience new culinary horizons, who shared their achievements or new businesses behind the food through social networks.

One of them was Selena Gomez, who on August 13, 2020 premiered a program where we could see him behind the burners and learning to cook from professionals. And apparently it has done quite well, because said program entitled Selena + Chef It has already been 4 seasons since its broadcast and this time there was a fragment, where we can see Gordon Ramsay teaching him to cook Selena.

