Gorgeous: Anna Kendrick leans over the balcony in a skimpy top as she makes a ‘railings’ joke with fans

Anna Kendrick is on a list of posts for his more than 22 million followers of Instagramand he’s doing fine.

The Pitch Perfect star just joked about leaning against the railing during a trip to Europe, and he was back for more railing action earlier this week.

Wearing a 2.0 style, the actress stunned fans as she took in the sunset views, also showing off her slender figure in a skimpy top.

Anna shared two photos. The first attracted attention when she Anna posed, leaning forward from a high-level balcony and enjoying a terracotta-tiled terrace with stunning views of the water, land and road.

In the distance, picturesque hills rose against an orange sky amid a setting sun, with Anna enjoying a glass of wine as the day ended.

the star of love life She wore a long, ruffled, cream-colored skirt, which also showed off her slender shoulders and arms as she paired the skirt with a strappy, slightly cropped top in white.

Wearing a little makeup to accentuate her features, Anna looked into the camera as she leaned against the railing; a swipe to the right continued the theme as she photographed the actress crouched down a bit and outdoors.

Here, he dramatically and humorously gripped the black railings while standing on a gravel deck and taking in magnificent European city views and semi-cloudy skies.

In a caption, Anna wrote: “Railings, baby! RAILINGS!!”

Anna Kendrick has a good sense of humor.



Anna’s social media followers know to expect a witty caption.

In September 2021, she posted from a tropical vacation while enjoying a bike ride wearing a cute bikini top and mini skirt.

Making the most of his legend, he wrote: “Moments before riding (crashing) a bike for the first time since I was 11 years old.”

Anna Kendrick opens up about her past abusive relationship



It’s not all jokes from Anna, who is currently making headlines for opening up about an abusive relationship in the past.

Coming as she plays a woman in an abusive relationship, the revelation came with Anna speaking to the magazine. People .

“I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself. So when that person tells you that you have a warped sense of reality and that you’re impossible and that everything you think is happening isn’t happening, your life gets really messy really fast.”, he shared.