Gorgeous Megan Fox but… that’s what it was like before the retouching!

Megan Fox is one of the most fascinating actresses: sometimes Nature is really generous, other times it is thanks to technology.

A career on the rise to Transformers and Ninja Turtles

Born in 1986, Megan Fox he made his debut at the age of 16 in front of the camera in the film Holiday in The Sun. Since then his career has been growing up to Transfomers and the Ninja Turtles: perhaps not art films but certainly real blockbuster box office receipts. The favorite films of the teenagers of the time who, you know, are the biggest frequenters of cinemas.

A beauty that leaves you breathless but … there’s the trick!

Films that have given her fame, success, popularity and a decent lump in the bank and that she has reciprocated with a breathtaking beauty… You know, sometimes Mother Nature knows how to be particularly generous with some of her daughters, although it seems that Megan owes her charm and her traits more to the technology and nature, at least judging by the photos from a few years ago, compared with the current ones.

Take a look at Megan’s nose and lips…

Of course, time and clever makeup can work wonders, but on Megan Fox’s face there is more trace of the scalpel than of contouring (which however is not lacking, eh). It seems evident that the actress has undergone a rhinoplasty which has made the nose line thinner and more contained, eliminating the slight hump and therefore softening its profile and making it less “potato”. But it is not the only intervention on his face.

Even the lips have been reshaped, making the upper lip more fleshy and sensual and somehow more similar to the mouth of Angelina Jolie, which is one of the reference models for cosmetic surgery of this part of the face. And also the cheeks they look a bit “Filled” compared to before. In short, Megan’s physiognomy has changed a lot, and has been somewhat aligned with the aesthetic canons in force, making her not dissimilar to many other colleagues. His eyes, however, remained his: and thank goodness!