gorgeous on the red carpet (and finally more human)



Nicole Kidman from the 80s to today: her life in 50 shots

Nicole Kidman, born in 1967, one of the most beautiful but above all versatile actresses of Hollywood, capable of going from comedy to thriller, from fantasy to drama with unique craftsmanship and talent, really seems to be like good wine. Which gets better as we get older and is more in demand. Debunking the cliché that in the film industry, once you cross the “doors”, opportunities to work drop dramatically, she continues to churn out films and TV series one after the other. Compared to the many Julia Roberts, Renée Zellweger, Sandra Bullock, and other equally talented peers, actresses over 50 who have greatly reduced their presence on the big and small screen, Nicole doesn’t give up. AND his every performance demonstrates and confirms his incredible skill.

Nicole Kidman: the abuse of cosmetic surgery over the years

If one can criticize it, it is perhaps only about its appearance, which has become increasingly plasticized and “rigid” over the years. Common opinion that as beautiful as it is, it has overdone with the tweaks, enough to hire one expressive fixity which sometimes risks compromising the acting ability.

If an Anna Magnani, proud of her lines, proudly said: “It took me so many years to make them come, why do you want to take them off?”, Well, Nicole does not seem to have followed her philosophy. Often criticized for the abuse of surgery, she herself had admitted in the past that her only major regret was having abused botox.

I tried Botox against forehead wrinkles. Self did I regret it? Yes a lot. I belong to a generation that has experienced this type of facial treatments and unfortunately I think I am its scapegoat. My face reacted badly to botox, I didn’t like me. I was completely different, I didn’t recognize myself

So I gave up, I don’t use it anymore. And I’m glad I got rid of it: I can move my forehead again. This is no small advantage for facial expressiveness and let’s not talk about the benefits for my acting

Nicole Kidman on the red carpet: radiant (even with some wrinkles)

And looking at it, beautiful and radiant in Armani Prive on the red carpet of his latest film, Being The Ricardos , in Los Angeles, on December 6, 2021, actually seems, compared to the past, less rigid and plasticized. Her face, always beautiful, (finally) shows some small imperfections that make her more human and even more fascinating.

Nicole Kidman, aesthetic interventions: the surgeon speaks

Dr. Samir Pancholi, an experienced Las Vegas cosmetic surgeon, had analyzed Kidman and revealed how much her beauty could come from filler or botox: “Nicole has naturally high cheekbones. However, they appear meatier and less defined than in recent years. Fans and critics alike have also commented over the years on Nicole’s inability to express exaggerated facial expressions; this is probably the result of repeated botox treatments, and regular injections of neurotoxin that stiffen the facial muscles over time ”. He added: “The smoothness and elasticity of her skin are superb and there is one fullness of his central area of ​​the face indicating the use of fillers“.

While Dr. Pancholi commends how part of the botox helped keep her skin plump, she shares her thoughts on where she might have gone too far, “I think Nicole overdid the Botox in her forehead, which caused a slight sag.” .