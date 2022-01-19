Gorgonzola among the most loved cheeses, good production and export – Business

NOVARA – Gorgonzola Dop is confirmed as one of the most loved Italian cheeses. This is confirmed by the production and export data released by the Consortium for the Protection of Gorgonzola Dop Cheese, which is based in Novara.

In 2021, 5,258,828 wheels were produced, 3.11% more than in 2020, equal to a greater production of 158,405 wheels. Encouraging data also with regard to exports: from January to September of last year over one and a half million wheels crossed the Italian borders, with an increase of 5.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

“Also this year the numbers leave us particularly satisfied with a constant growth that is becoming more and more consolidated and places Gorgonzola Dop among the most popular Italian cheeses – confirms the president of the Gorgonzola Consortium, Antonio Auricchio -. We have been working for years to make known to the best of our product, truly unique, focusing on quality and correct and transparent information thanks also to the seriousness and experience of all 40 member companies “. (HANDLE).