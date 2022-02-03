Gorilla from Rwanda: host Ellen DeGeneres opens a center to save them

A campus has just been inaugurated in Rwanda, wanted by the well-known host Ellen DeGeneres, which will take care of protecting and defending mountain gorillas, a species at risk of extinction.

The great dream of the famous American presenter Ellen DeGeneres has finally come true. In Rwandanear the National Park of the Volcanoes, has opened a campus that will deal with the protection and conservation of gorilla, the largest living primates on Earth, sadly now on the verge of extinction (due to poaching and habitat fragmentation.)

The new structure – built thanks to the foundation created 4 years ago by Ellen DeGeneres – bears the name of the iconic face of TV and has already been listed by CNN as one of the 10 most anticipated architectural projects in Africa. The presenter intends to follow in the footsteps of Dian FosseyCalifornian zoologist who went down in history as the “Lady of the gorillas” for having dedicated most of his life to the observation of these great apes (ending up being brutally killed by poachers). For this reason you have also decided to collaborate and financially support the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, the longest-running and active in the field.

Dian Fossey has always been a hero of mine, so it was a lifelong honor to support this project – commented Ellen DeGeneres. – Seeing my name next to her on the walls of this beautiful campus and knowing that I am doing my part to protect the endangered gorillas and continue Dian’s legacy is just amazing.

The organization of the campus

The mammoth structure, which stands a few kilometers from the Volcanoes National Park, includes three main buildings built in an eco-sustainable way: the Sandy and Harold Price Research Center, the Cindy Broder Conservation Gallery and the Rob and Melani Walton Education Center, as well as several accommodation for visiting students and researchers.

Over 250,000 native plants have been planted in the outdoor area and a special area has been created for the treatment of waste water.

From the outset, the mission of this project has focused on creating a space in which to engage the many conservation stakeholders – students, scientists, tourists, conservation partners, community members – to further our collective goal of save gorillas and, more generally, the planet – underlines Dr. Tara Stoinski, president and scientific director of the Fossey Fund. – Our hope is that the people who visit the Ellen DeGeneres Campus will leave inspiration to make a difference, just like Dian Fossey did.

Ellen DeGeneres is open to anyone who is curious to learn more about the history of research and conservation of the mountain gorillas from the time of Fossey to the present day. Various activities are planned for students and visitors, including some interactive ones.

Dian Fossey feared that mountain gorillas would become extinct by 2000. But the population in the region has grown from 250 gorillas in the 1980s to 600 today. A rare success story, made possible thanks to the commitment and passion of volunteers, zoologists and researchers.

Source: Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund

